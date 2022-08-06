Hosting UNESCO Confab Will Boost Campaign against Hate Speech, Misinformation

Olawale Ajimotokan



Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the 2022 Global Media and Information Literacy (GMIL) Week, which will be held in Abuja from October 24-31 will give a boost to the government’s ongoing campaign against fake news, misinformation and hate speech.

He stated this yesterday in Abuja when he inaugurated the 25-member Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the event

He said hosting the 2022 GMIL will go a long way to address the growing trend of fake news, misinformation and hate speech, thus enhancing the campaign that was launched in 2018 against these practices.

The minister noted that the decision to give Nigeria the hosting right was a testament to the fact that the country is a known strong advocate of Media and Information Literacy (MIL).

‘’In 2013, Nigeria successfully hosted the First Global Forum for Partnership on MIL, tagged Abuja 2013. This Forum gave birth to the UNESCO MIL Alliance as well as other initiatives, as part of our collective desire to achieve the Media and Information Literacy for all and by all.

Nigeria’s contributions towards the birth and the growth of MIL, especially in the West African Sub-Region, played a large role in UNESCO’s decision to offer our country the right to host this event,’’ he said.

He charged the LOC members, who are drawn from the public and private sectors, academia, media and civil society, among others, to use their wealth of experience to organise a successful event, saying nothing less is expected from such a high-calibre committee.

Mohammed said the theme of this year’s Global Media and Information Literacy, that has been approved by UNESCO: ‘NurturingTrust: A Media and Information Literacy Imperative,’ highlights how Media and Information Literacy (MIL) helps with nurturing trust and countering mistrust.

He also unveiled the MIL Week Logo, saying the 2022 GMIL will witness participants from the over 193 UNESCO member countries attending both physically and virtually.

The LOC will be chaired by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Mohammed, while the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Adaora Ifeoma Anyawutaku, will serve as the Vice Chair.

Members include representatives of the Ministers of Communication and Digital Economy; Education as well as Foreign Affairs; Ambassador/Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Dr. Hajo Sani; Acting Regional Director, UNESCO Regional Office, Abuja; Directors-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and the National Broadcasting Commission, Dr. Mansur Liman and Mr. Balarabe Shehu Ilelah respectively; Acting DG of NTA, Mr. Salihu Dembos; National Librarian/CEO, National Library of Nigeria, Prof. Chinwe Victoria Anunobi and Secretary General, NATCOM UNESCO, Mr. Idowu Olagunju among others.