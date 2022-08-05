Turkish Airlines Moves to Combat Climate Change

Rebecca Ejifoma

Aiming to offset the carbon emissions caused by flights, Turkish Airlines has launched a new programme called Co2mission.

The programme aims to balance the emissions caused by all business trips of the company’s personnel.

Speaking on the Co2mission, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat stated, “We are continuing to take the initiative to combat the climate change which stands at the forefront of today’s global problems.”

He added that soon the airline would add another to its sustainability-focused projects, which are proving themselves with successful results.

Bolat further highlighted that the projects supported by the carbon offset programme would also show their heartfelt commitment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“The decision to implement this programme is the result of our desire to conduct all our operations responsibly. I am sure that our passengers will also show great interest in the program with the knowledge that all of us are responsible for this beautiful world we share,” Bolat said.

As for the guests, the airline hinted that they would be able to fly more environmentally conscious voluntarily.

According to the chairman, with the programme, the national flag carrier will ensure carbon offset becomes achievable and practical for anyone with environmental awareness.

The Turkish airlines Co2mission page, which stated its operations on August 1 this year, offers numerous portfolio options of carbon offset with environmental and communal benefits such as renewable energy and forestation.

Passengers aiming to offset the emission of their flight can do so by contributing their desired amount to the project portfolio of their choice, thus purchasing emission reduction certification accredited by the United Nations.