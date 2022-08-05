Stop Harbouring Criminals, Amotekun Commander Warns Osun Residents

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Field Commander of the Osun State Western Security Network Agency codenamed: Amotekun Corps’, Amitolu Shittu, has warned the residents of the state to stop harbouring criminals in their domains.

He disclosed this while featuring on OSBC Radio 104.5FM programme tagged: ‘Ela Loro’, said the security outfit is ever battle-ready, warning that terrorists who attempt an attack on Osun State will meet their waterloo.

Shittu urged residents to stop harbouring criminal elements in the state, adding that they should rather raise the alarm when they discover any unknown faces in their communities.

Shittu, who described the Yoruba people as peace-loving, and despise the shedding of blood, however, maintained that that has not made the tribe a coward, saying: “We are not cowards and we cannot live in cowardice.

“We are valiant warriors in the land, in the sea, in the air and we are warlords of warlords who are great in battle; we are unrepentant warriors on any battlefield.

“We do not take anything that has to do with securing the lives of people and property lightly. We rapidly work on any piece of information that concerns security to ascertain whether it is genuine or not.”

He commended the state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, for his contributions to the security architecture of the state, “which has helped secure the state since his assumption of office.”

The Amotekun chief similarly unveiled the attainments of the outfit since its inception, which has apprehended many of criminals ranging from armed robbery, rapists, cultists, marauders, and hooligans who are cooling their feet in prisons.

He charged the residents to reveal criminals in their neighborhoods to the Amotekun Corps in order to curb crime in society.