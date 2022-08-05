Lack of Produce Export Affecting Nigerian Economy, Says Shippers Council

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has posited that the inability of Nigeria to consistently produce and export goods and services have negatively affected the country’s economy.

It noted that the society standard of living depends on its ability to produce and export goods and services.

Prof. Bongo Adi of Lagos Business School made the assertion yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during his presentation at a one-day sensitisation seminar with the theme: ‘Promoting Competitiveness in the Maritime Industry: The Mandate of Nigerian Shippers’ Council’.

He said: “With the globalisation of the world economy, a nation’s economic competitiveness is linked increasingly to its ability to export raw materials, intermediate goods and products efficiently and economically.”

Prof Adi harped on the importance of an active sea port in the society, stressing that nothing attracts investments in any part of the world more than sea ports.

According to Adi, “If you look at most-developed, most-advanced cities in the world they are port cities. In Nigeria, Lagos and Port Harcourt are good examples. There is nothing that attracts investments in the world like sea ports. 80 percent of investments in Lagos and Port Harcourt are due to their nearness to sea ports.”

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of NSC, Mr. Emmanuel Jime, explained that the council set up the Ports Standing Task Teams in the various sea ports in the country to ensure that regulatory agencies which go on board vessels do so in accordance with standard operating procedures.

Jime disclosed that the task teams were set up in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Department of State Services (DSS) the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Represented by the South-south Director of the Council, Mr. Glory Onojedo, Jime said the task teams were also set up to provide effective regulation and make transportation sector efficient and contribute positively to the development of the nation’s economy.

He said: “The Shippers’ Council working in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Department of State Services (DSS), and the NPA has established the Port Standing Task Team that monitors the daily goings of vessels and ensures that regulatory agencies that board the vessels do in line with what is obtained in standard operating procedures.

“The aim is to provide effective regulation and make transportation sector efficient and contribute positively to the development of the nation’s economy. We can only achieve this with the support and cooperation of all players in the industry.”

Jime stated that while the Kano Inland Dry Port has become operational, six other dry ports and vehicle transit areas located in various parts of the country were in various stages of completion.

He said: “We are also into the promotion and development of transport infrastructure such as the Inland Dry Ports and Vehicle Transit Areas to facilitate cargo delivery to hinterland destinations.”