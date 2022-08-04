Yayale Ahmed Decries Making Permanent Secretaries Sureties for Public Treasury Looters

Olawale Ajimotokan



Former Head of Service, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed has criticised the practice of naming permanent secretaries as sureties for those accused of looting the public treasury.He expressed his opposition yesterday in Abuja as a special guest of honour at the book launch and retirement party of the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF), Dr Habiba Muda Lawal.He also advised the SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha and the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, to reconsider the practice by judges in asking federal permanent secretaries “to rescue those accused of looting government treasury.”Meanwhile, Mustapha has been described as a public servant who scored many firsts while serving the nation.

The SGF gave the commendation in his remarks at the valedictory programme in honour of Lawal in Abuja.While congratulating the retiring top civil servant, Mustapha expressed gratitude for witnessing the event marking the pulling out of Lawal from public service after a glorious and successful career.

He noted that it is more significant when the exiting public officer has deemed it fit to document such stewardship as a contribution to history and a guide to those coming behind.“Let me begin by congratulating Dr. Habiba Lawal, academic, administrator, educationist, scientist, mother, family matriarch and motivator, on attaining the age of 60 and for a resounding public service career.“She comes with a lot of firsts, in the class of achievers. At the peak of her career, she was appointed a Permanent Secretary in 2013 thus becoming one of the longest serving in that class, today.“It is also on record that she served as the Ag. Secretary to the Government of the Federation for at least six months before my appointment in 2017.

By way of speaking, therefore, it will be right to call her my predecessor,” the SGF said.Mustapha admitted that the retiring government official excelled in the discharge of her duties while serving as acting SGF and commended her for bringing her experience to bear on that office; this, he added made it easy for him to take off smoothly.As the Permanent Secretary in the Ecological Projects Office, the SGF said Lawal worked with transparency, dedication, commitment, and the drive that distinguished her as an exemplary public officer.



“The result of her leadership of the EPO is documented in the two volumes of publications issued from that office. That is another first in the history of the EPO.Turning to the Public Service, the SGF said moments like this enable public officials to reflect on what to do to make the best use of the most experienced, dedicated, diligent and resourceful officers especially in their retirement.