Verve Life Makes Grand Return with Fifth Edition of Fitness Train

Verve Life, Africa’s biggest fitness party, powered by leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, Verve, is back and bigger with the fifth edition – Verve Life 5.0!

The event is a gathering of fitness enthusiasts and is focused on encouraging fitness among Nigerians through exciting workouts led by renowned dance and fitness experts.

This year, ahead of the grand finale on 5th November at Landmark Event Centre, Verve is hosting a series of satellite events across major cities in the country.

The Verve Life satellite events train will take off from Uyo on 13th August where the fitness party powered by Verve will take place at Emerald Event Centre, Edet Akpan Avenue, Uyo.

The fitness train will then move on to Asaba, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Benin, Ibadan, Abuja and finally return to Lagos. Calling on all fitness enthusiasts across these locations to join the ride and have a good time!

Prominent dance and fitness experts including Kaffy, Kemen, Isoken, Enobong and Ihuoma among others are billed to attend the satellites events and the grand finale in Lagos. Attendees can look forward to great music, sweaty workouts, healthy food and invigorating dance sessions at each event.

Verve Life is renowned for making fitness fun through the various activities, while also encouraging an overall healthy lifestyle.

Verve Life reiterates Verve’s commitment to the dynamic lifestyle demands of its cardholders even as it continues to provide seamless payment solutions.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your workout gear together and get ready to join this year’s Verve Life 5.0 train! Follow @Vervecard on social media for more updates!