Stakeholders Seek Ubiquitous Data Generation, Processing for Smart, Secure, Sustainable Nation 

Emma Okonji

Information Technology (IT) stakeholders in the country have stressed the need for ubiquitous data generation and processing that will help in decision making and policy implementation for the attainment of a smart, secure and sustainable Nigeria.

They stated this at the ongoing 2022 International Conference of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Chairman of the conference and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, in his speech, said four states in Nigeria, which include Lagos, Abuja and Abeokuta, were already working towards having a smart city in their states, and that they are close to attaining the smart city status.

However, he said the quantity of data generated and processed in any state on a daily basis, would determine the smart city readiness of the state.

According to him, counties like Singapore, Finland, Switzerland and Japan have already attained the smart city status, with Singapore leading, because they generate and process huge quantity of data on a daily basis.

He said for Nigeria as a nation to become smart, secure and sustainable, it needed to generate and process huge amount of data that would help government and the private sector players, in making meaningful decision and in implementing better policies.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s’ conference: “Smart, Secure and Sustainable Nation (S3N 2022),” Pantami said the theme was apt because it addresses three separate issues that align with global digital transformation.

“A smart and secure nation supports operational efficiency, saves time in accomplishing tasks, saves energy consumption and enhance business and economic growth. The International Data Corporation (IDC) had predicted that by 2025, the world would have 41.6 billion interconnected devices, and the projected 41.6 billion devices would be generating huge amount of data, a situation, that suggest that countries thriving to attain the secure and smart city status, must be ready to generate huge amount of data for processing, ”Pantami said.

Declaring the conference open, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, said the state had initiated various technology projects that are driving technology innovation and digital transformation in the state.

Also speaking, the Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, said Nigeria must move from a consuming nation to a producing nation and that regulation of the technology sector would help to achieve it. He said data generation, processing and protection, would be necessary to attain a smart, secure and sustainable nation.

On his part, President, British Computer Society, Mr. Mayank Prakash and the President, Computer Society of Kenya, Dr. Waudo Siganga, commended NCS for the selection of appropriate theme for its international conference, which they said addresses global issues, especially in the areas of data generation and processing in addressing issues in a smart, secure and sustainable nation.

NCS President, Prof. Adesina Sodiya, said: “The whole world Is currently introducing and implementing smart technologies for sustainable national development. This year’s theme was strategically chosen to discuss the opportunities and challenges in the smooth implementation of smart and intelligent systems in Nigeria. There is a dear need to harness the opportunities in the evolution of smart technologies for rapid transformation of nation’s economies. The current security challenges in Nigeria have become the major concern of NCS.”