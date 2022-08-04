MTN Nigeria Boosts Youth Employability with Career Workshop

Emma Okonji

As part of activities for the 2022 Y’ello Care campaign, MTN Nigeria organized a virtual career workshop recently, tagged ‘CV Clinic, Interview Tips’, and designed to equip youths with the digital skills needed to successfully land their dream jobs.

The workshop brought together youths looking to advance their careers as well as a seasoned career coach, Kola Oluyemi, who shared his wealth of experience, advice and guidance. Additionally, participants were able to gain career insights through coaching, and career action plans for success, which will enable them to continuously outperform expectations.

A 2021 report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), revealed that Nigeria’s unemployment rate had risen from 27.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, to 33 per cent by the fourth quarter. Unemployment for people aged 15 to 24 stood at 53.4 per cent in the fourth quarter and at 37.2 per cent for people aged 25 to 34. This shows that ‘more than 80 per cent of Nigeria’s working-age population is younger than 34. Through the workshop, MTN Nigeria aims to reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

During the workshop, seasoned HR professional, Kola Oluyemi, shared insights on the flexibilities in the world of work, and the need for youths to continue to upskill themselves.