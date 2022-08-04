FCCPC, ARCON Back Consumers Value Awards 

Raheem Akingbolu

Two government regulatory agencies have confirmed readiness to be part of the maiden edition of the Consumers Value Award scheduled to hold on 24th August 2022 at the Radisson Blu hotel Ikeja.

Federal Competition and Consumers Protection Council and Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, ARCON, formerly Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria confirmed attendance through independent telephone conversations with Akonte Ekine, Managing Director and Co-founder of Consumers Value Broadcasting, the organizers of the maiden edition of the Consumers Value Awards.

Registrar of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, said he would be attending to deliver the goodwill message and commended the organizers for the initiative.

Head of the Federal Competition and Consumers Protection Council Lagos, Susie Onwuka, confirmed that the Federal Competition and Consumers Protection Agency would grace the event following the invitation.

Chairman of Consumers Value Broadcasting Ltd, Chief Adedayo Ojo, promised that the maiden edition would be the baseline for consumers’ value representation.