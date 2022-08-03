YABATECH Harps on Research, Innovation for Economic Development

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Rector, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) Obafemi Omokungbe, has stressed the importance of research and innovation to economic development, and has pledged to give incentives to encourage research among staff and students.



He said this at the opening of the maiden inter-school research fair, exhibition and awards, co-organised by the Committee on College Research Fair and Exhibition, the Centre for Applied Research and Technology Innovation (ARTI) and the TETFund Centre of Excellence (TETCoE).



The rector stated that the country needs insiteveningtitutions like YABATECH to revamp the economy and they can only do that through substantial innovations and researches that will address issues in the country.

He regretted the country’s over-dependence on oil, and stressed the need to diversify equipping youths with the requisite skills to enable them produce and be self-reliant.



According to Omokungbe, countries like Italy, Germany, UK rely a lot on vocational schools, leading to the proliferation of cottage industries, and that brings about healthy economy.



Also, the rector said the research drive was a way of increasing the polytechnic’s internally generated revenue because the institution would get patent for the products and seek partnership with manufacturing companies and have an MoU with them so that they can produce them in large quantities.



He announced that the institution would give cash awards to the researchers to make them feel the need to do more, adding that it has been working hard to achieve excellence in learning, teaching and research by providing the enabling environment and support to deserving staff.



“TETFund sponsorship is also available to staff who have projects or research work, you are only required to follow the guidelines to access the fund,” said.

In his remarks, the Chairman, College Research Fair and Exhibition Committee, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, said the research fair brought various departments in the college together to show their prowess and to compete in a healthy environment with the understanding that competitions always bring about positive development.



He also lauded the synergy among the centres that organised the fair and expressed hope that it will lead to many other synergies among various units in the college to bring about positive results.

