Fundall Relaunches Digital Banking Application

Ijeoma Okonji



Fundall Technology Solutions Limited (Fundall), an end-to-end full-stack digital bank, is set to relaunch its digital banking application on Friday, August 5, 2022 in Lagos. Fundall, which was acquired by Emerging Africa Group in 2021, is fueled by a commitment to promote financial inclusion and literacy by empowering Africans with financial tools to make intelligent financial decisions.

Speaking of the company’s relaunch plans, the Chief Executive Officer of Fundall, Abimbola Shopeju said: “I am super excited about the official unveiling and Relaunch of Fundall 2.0. This provides us the opportunity to showcase the myriad possibilities via our platforms. We are equipped to remain agile, scalable and efficient, to meet customer demands and ever changing needs, while providing convenience, speed, security and great user experience. It is expedient as a business, that we stay above the curve by being predictive with our solutions as we position Fundall to become Africa’s next Unicorn in the Fintech eco-system.”

According to her, to gain momentum and as a show of confidence in the digital banking application, Fundall is going to the market with some retail and business suites.

“On the Retail suite, users are able to initiate fixed savings in (Naira and United States Dollar), make transfers, pay bills, purchase airtime, request for lifestyle debit cards, access portfolio line of credit, request money from peers and many more. On the Business suite, leveraging the vast experience of the full stack in-house technology team, Fundall provides API as a service solution, Mobile and web app development, white-labeled solutions, core banking/finance solutions, cloud and infrastructure setup and management and flow automation,” she said.

Founded in 2019, Fundall is committed to helping individuals and businesses access all things related to money management from its platforms and has since achieved measurable impact. Fundall operates out of Lagos, Nigeria and seeks to emerge as Africa’s first truly financial ecosystem that makes banking, wealth management and business processes better, faster and simpler for all Africans – enabling them live their best lives every day while planning for the future. In October 2021, Emerging Africa Group acquired controlling shares in Fundall and has since then made significant investments in development and growth to expand and improve its offerings.