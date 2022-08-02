Woman, Newborn Baby Die while Fleeing from Terrorists in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

A pregnant woman, who gave birth while fleeing from terrorists’ attack in Damari town, Kazage ward of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was reported to have died alongside the new born baby shortly after delivery.

The rampaging terrorists, who invaded the community last Sunday, were said to have also abducted 50 people during the attack.

The Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU) disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna.

The statement, which was signed by the Chairman of BEPU, Ishaq Kasai, said the incident occurred last Sunday when the terrorists surrounded the community and unleash mayhem on residents.

He said in the last five days, BEPU had been alerting relevant authorities and the public of the heartless attacks by terrorists in Damari, following the withdrawal of Ansaru, a splinter group of Boko Haram, from the area.

According to the statement, “The persistent attacks on the community “in the last 72 hours had reached a catastrophic situation.

“Yesterday (Sunday), bandits encircled Damari and abducted about 50 people, before and after troops from the military field-base in Dogon-Dawa went to the town and escorted some residents who were willing to move to comfort zones in neighbouring communities and even to as far away Zaria.

“The most worrisome situation is when a pregnant woman, who was running away alongside her colleagues, was left behind by the fleeing groups, and she fell down and delivered a baby boy but unfortunately, both the mother and the baby lost their lives instantly.”

Kasai said Damari is considered as the largest town in the entire eastern part of Birnin-Gwari, adding that about 20,000 people, including women and children, have been displaced by the incessant attacks in the area.

“Even today, the bandits returned to the town unchallenged, burnt a vehicle, kidnapped scores, intercepted and maltreated people, a development that reflects the level of serious security situation facing our community.

“These atrocities of the bandits have made Damari, an agrarian community that yearly produced over 600 tons of maize grains, abandoned their ancestral homes and farms for safety,” the statement said.

It added that: “BEPU is highly concerned with the ugly situation of the citizens of Birnin-Gwari LGA, particularly those in the local communities, whereby despite all efforts to draw the attention of higher authorities for action as entails in the constitutional has failed.

The statement sympathised with the people of the community over their travails, and promised to support them in any way possible.

The group vowed not to relent on advancing engagement with the government, “whose primary responsibility as enshrined in the constitution is the protection of lives and property of the citizenry, to do the needful.”