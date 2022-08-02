  • Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022

Oyo Judiciary Workers Comply with Sit-at-home Directive by JUSUN

Judiciary workers in Oyo State on Tuesday complied with the sit-athome directive issued by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) over delay in payment of July salary.

The Oyo State JUSUN Public Relations Officer, Mr Obafunso Okulaja, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the decision for the action was resolved after the union’s congress on Friday.

Okulaja said the workers had not received their July salary while other government agencies in the state were paid on July 25.

“Our members do not have money to come to work so we directed them to sit at home.

“JUSUN is yet to receive July salary in the state and this delay in salary payment has been like this since December 2021.

“We call on the state government to put us on the priority list as the third arm of government.

“If the executive and legislative arms are given priority, the judiciary should also be given same.

“The sit-at-home will continue until we receive our July salary,” he said.

The gates to the Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court and state High Court were locked while people and vehicles were restrained from entering.

A worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity, decried the delay in salary payment.

”We urge the government to urgently do something about it,” he said.

The gates to the Customary Court of Appeal was also under lock and key. (NAN)

