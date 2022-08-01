Universities Workers’ Strike: Care-free Attitude of FG Killing Education, Says COEASU

Fidelis David in Akure

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo chapter has expressed concern over the prolonged five months strike at the nation’s public universities.



It noted that the care-free attitude of the federal government was killing the education sector and future generations.

The Chairman of the COEASU Chapter, Dr. Adetokunboh Adepoju, stated this while speaking with newsmen in Akure, Ondo State, at the recent solidarity protest organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), to demand an end to protracted industrial action at universities and most federal colleges of education nationwide.



Members and leadership of the COEASU Chapter had stormed Akure to joined other affiliates of the Nigeria Labour Congress who converged on Adegbemile, Akure to stage a joint protest against the alleged insensitive attitude of government at all levels to the educational sector especially, tertiary education.



The protesters had carried placards with various inscriptions such as: “Our children are tired of staying at home”, “Teachers deserve the best”, “No nation is greater than it’s Education”, “Investment in Education, guarantees the future of the Nation”, “No sustainable future without Sustainable Education”, “No Nation progresses beyond the level of its Education sector,” among others.



Speaking with journalists after the protest, Adepoju, decried government lackadaisical attitude towards the development of the educational sector which portends grave danger for the nation now and the future.



He said the College was still expecting the take-off of the Adeyemi University of Education, Ondo as demanded recently by COEASU.

In an address, Sunday Adeleye Oluwole, the Ondo State Chairman of the NLC had expressed sadness over the deplorable conditions of the nation’s universities and other tertiary institutions in the country leading to five months strike by ASUU, SSANU, NASU, COEASU and NAAT.

Adeleye had said, “the reasons why they shut down the universities in the country was because the federal government failed to negotiate with them (lecturers) and their only offence was because they are asking for improvement in the university system”.