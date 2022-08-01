Umahi Defeats Brother, Others to Emerge Winner of Ebonyi South Senatorial Primary

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has emerged the winner of Ebonyi South senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi got 250 votes to defeat his younger brother, Austin Umahi, who scored 10 votes.

However, there was confusion as the governor’s brother, Austin, who had earlier withdrawn from the race after emerging as the candidate for the senatorial, made a U-turn and contested against the governor

Governor Umahi’s emergence was sequel to a judgement of a Federal High Court in Abakaliki that a fresh primary election should be conducted.

Umahi also defeats four others to emerge the APC senatorial candidate

Others who stood for the senatorial primary election in the district included Princess Ann Ago-Eze, who scored zero votes; Nwakaego Chukwu, who scored five votes, while Mrs. Ibiam Margaret scored three votes.

Announcing the result of the election, which took place at the Afikpo North Local Government Area headquarters, the Chairman of the electoral panel, Prof Adebayo Kehinde, declared the Ebonyi State governor winner of the election.

Kehinde said: “I do hereby declare that Mr. David Nweze Umahi, having scored the highest votes, is hereby the winner of the primary election for Ebonyi South senatorial zone.”

In his acceptance, speech, Governor Umahi commended the electoral panel for the peaceful and transparent conduct of the primaries.

He also commended the delegates for the confidence reposed in him, and assured them that the APC will emerge victorious at the forthcoming general election in 2023.

Also, the state Chairman of the party, Stanley Emegha, said there was nothing bad if the governor’s brother has changed his mind after withdrawal to contest for the position.