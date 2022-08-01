  • Monday, 1st August, 2022

Umahi Defeats Brother, Others to Emerge Winner of Ebonyi South Senatorial Primary

Nigeria | 43 mins ago

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has emerged the winner of Ebonyi South senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi got 250 votes to defeat his younger brother, Austin Umahi, who scored 10 votes.

However, there was confusion as the governor’s brother, Austin, who had earlier withdrawn from the race after emerging as the candidate for the senatorial, made a U-turn and contested against the governor

Governor Umahi’s emergence was sequel to a judgement of a Federal High Court in Abakaliki that a fresh primary election should be conducted.

 Umahi also defeats four others to emerge the APC senatorial candidate

Others who stood for the senatorial primary election in the district included Princess Ann Ago-Eze, who scored zero votes; Nwakaego Chukwu, who scored five votes, while Mrs. Ibiam Margaret scored three votes.

Announcing the result of the election, which took place at the Afikpo North Local Government Area headquarters, the Chairman of the electoral panel, Prof Adebayo Kehinde, declared the Ebonyi State governor winner of the election.

Kehinde said: “I do hereby declare that Mr. David Nweze Umahi, having scored the highest votes, is hereby the winner of the primary election for Ebonyi South senatorial zone.”

In his acceptance, speech, Governor Umahi commended the electoral panel for the peaceful and transparent conduct of the primaries.

He also commended the delegates for the confidence reposed in him, and assured them that the APC will emerge victorious at the forthcoming general election in 2023.

Also, the state Chairman of the party, Stanley Emegha, said there was nothing bad if the governor’s brother has changed his mind after withdrawal to contest for the position.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.