NUEE Strike: Edo Appeals to Parties to Sustain Constructive Engagement, Reaffirms Commitment to Electricity Workers’ Welfare 

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City

Against the backdrop of the current strike by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), which has put Edo State in total darkness for four days now, the state government has appealed to all parties to sustain constructive engagement, exercise restraint, and prioritise a peaceful resolution that minimises disruption to residents, businesses, healthcare facilities, and other essential services across the state.

The state government also reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of electricity workers, protection of consumers’ interests, and development of a stable, efficient and sustainable electricity market.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Power, Paul Usenbo, on Thursday, said the state government was aware of the industrial dispute involving members of NUEE and the management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), which culminated in a conciliation meeting convened by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in Abuja on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

The commissioner noted that the meeting addressed critical issues affecting electricity workers, including consequential adjustments, personal protective equipment, staff promotions, staff welfare, salary harmonisation and overtime payments.

According to Usenbo, resolutions reached included the immediate restoration of overtime payments and a three-week timeline for BEDC management to address the remaining issues in consultation with the unions.

“The ministry particularly notes that the industrial action is to be suspended in the affected states, with the exception of Edo State, pending the resolution of issues peculiar to the state. This underscores the need for sustained engagement and a practical resolution of outstanding concerns affecting electricity workers in Edo State,” the statement said.

He stated further that towards this regard, the Commissioner for Labour and Employment, who is presently in Abuja, is actively engaged in efforts to address the labour-related issues and facilitate constructive dialogue towards an amicable resolution.

“The Edo State Ministry of Power will continue to work with the relevant authorities, labour unions, and electricity sector stakeholders to promote industrial harmony and protect the public interest.

“The ministry recognises that electricity workers are indispensable to the effective operation of the power sector. Their welfare, safety, and professional development must remain important considerations in building a functional and sustainable electricity market,” he added.

He maintained that under the leadership of Governor Monday Okpebholo, the Edo State Government remains committed to practical solutions that advance electricity sector reform, encourage investment, protect consumers, and improve electricity service delivery throughout the state.

“The ministry assures the good people of Edo State that it will continue to engage the appropriate authorities and stakeholders towards resolving the outstanding issues in the interest of workers, electricity consumers, and the overall development of the state’s power sector,” Usenbo said.