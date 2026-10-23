Anchor Varsity Marks 10 Years of Growth, Holds Combined Convocation

Funmi Ogundare

Anchor University, Lagos, is set to hold its combined 6th and 7th convocation ceremonies alongside activities marking its 10th anniversary from November 16 to 22, with the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Bandele, describing the milestone as an opportunity to reflect on the institution’s growth and achievements.

Bandele, who will be rounding off his tenure early next year, said the celebrations would be particularly significant as they would be his last convocation ceremonies with the university.

He said the institution had recorded considerable progress since its establishment, gaining greater visibility locally and internationally, while its students continued to make breakthroughs in their professional careers.

Speaking ahead of the anniversary and convocation ceremonies, Bandele said the occasion offered the university an opportunity to reflect on its journey and acknowledge what he described as God’s faithfulness.

“There are a lot of activities lined up to commemorate the two events. This occasion gives us a rare opportunity to reflect on where we were coming from and where we are today by the grace of God.

“Looking back, we can confidently say the Lord has been good to us as an institution. The school has grown in leaps and bounds, becoming more visible than ever before. We are making waves within and outside Nigeria,” he stated.

The VC added that the university had made holistic progress as a faith-based institution, noting that increasing parental confidence in the school reflected its growing acceptance.

Bandele also reaffirmed his commitment to the institution, declaring that he would continue to give his best until his last day on campus.

He, however, allayed concerns among some parents over the university’s capacity to accommodate more students, given its current space constraints.

According to him, the new governing council has commenced the process of relocating the institution to its permanent site, while contingency arrangements are being made to accommodate all students in the interim.

The week-long celebration will begin on November 16 with an opening assembly dedicated to praise, worship, prayers and special ministration.

The second day will feature community service, while activities on the third day will include an entrepreneurship and innovation exhibition and a novelty football match on campus.

The fourth day will feature an alumni summit, with activities including reunions, networking, testimonies, drama, spoken-word performances, a music concert and other entertainment.

The fifth day will be dedicated to the decennial and convocation lecture and a book launch.

The anniversary programme will climax with the convocation ceremonies on November 21, at the university campus.