Election Security: NPTF Flags Off Training of 10,000 Police Officers Across Nigeria 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) has flagged off the training of 10,000 police officers drawn from police formations across the federation on election security ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the 2026 Election Security Training at the Nigeria Police Resource Centre in Jabi, Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the NPTF, Mohammed Sheidu, said the programme demonstrated the Fund’s commitment to strengthening the operational capacity and preparedness of the Nigeria Police Force ahead of the forthcoming elections.

He said the initiative was designed to ensure that officers deployed for election duties were adequately prepared to discharge their responsibilities professionally and effectively.

Sheidu noted that electoral credibility depended not only on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but also on security agencies’ ability to provide a safe and peaceful environment for citizens to exercise their democratic rights.

He identified proper training, adequate equipment and operational mobility as three critical requirements for effective election security, adding that the programme would strengthen officers’ practical skills in election security management, crowd control, conflict prevention, de-escalation, respect for fundamental human rights and the lawful handling of election-related incidents.

He urged the participating officers to remain disciplined and impartial, stressing that their responsibility was to uphold the law, maintain public order and protect all citizens equally, irrespective of political affiliation.

Declaring the training open, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, said the officers were being equipped to make sound decisions under pressure and in accordance with the law.

He acknowledged the likelihood of tension, provocation and misinformation during elections, emphasising that discipline and restraint must guide police conduct.

Disu also stressed the importance of inter-agency collaboration, noting that no single agency could independently secure an election of such magnitude.

He highlighted the need for support from the Armed Forces and intelligence agencies to address security threats and provide timely warnings.

The Chairman of INEC, Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN), represented by National Commissioner, Rear Admiral Jamila Abubakar-Sadiq (rtd.), said security was paramount to the successful conduct of elections.

He noted that elections were an exercise in public trust, which could not thrive in an environment characterised by fear, physical threats, administrative chaos and security vulnerabilities.

He commended the emphasis on human rights-based and intelligence-led security management, noting that it reflected the police’s recognition of their constitutional role in safeguarding the electoral process.

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=0&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9fMmxsNHNiNDJmMDB5ogE3MgJQADoCEAFKBAgBEAFaAggAagIIAXICCAF6AggCiAEBkgECEAGaAQQYASAAogECEADiAQIIALIBBxgDIAAqATDCAQIgAdgBAQ&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1792432514310