NDLEA Intercepts N1.4bn Worth of Tramadol at Lagos Port

* Discovers drug lab at VGC, suspects arrested

Michael Olugbode in Abuja and Rebecca Ejifoma in Lagos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted drugs with cost put at about N1.4 billion at the Apapa port.

A statement yesterday by the spokesman of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, stated that no fewer than 2,750,000 tablets of tramadol 225mg weighing 1,650 kilogrammes worth N1, 375, 000,000 was intercepted at the nation’s major port in Apapa, Lagos.



This is just as the NDLEA at the weekend arrested Mr. Emeka Nzewi and his accomplices after its officials detected a drug lab in K-5A/2, Road 14 in Victoria Garden City (VGC) in Lagos State.

According to Babafemi, the consignment was packed in 55 cartons of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol types of tramadol and was seized during examination of a container number SUDU 7538656 last Saturday following credible intelligence.



Babafemi recalled that the latest seizure came on the heels of similar efforts by anti-narcotic officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja that thwarted bids by drug traffickers to export various psychoactive substances to London, UK and Dubai, UAE through the Lagos airport in the past week, noting that at least, five suspects have so far been arrested in connection to the attempts.



He said last Monday, a Dubai-bound passenger Ms. Ebhodaghei Osenemeshen was intercepted during the outward clearance of travellers on Rwanda Air via Kigali to Dubai, and discovered in her luggage were sachets of tramadol 225mg concealed inside garri, a cassava product packed among other foodstuffs.

Babafemi said the woman however claimed that the bag was given to her by someone who she passed the night in his house before coming to the airport to help deliver to another person in Dubai.



He said the following day, last Tuesday, a total of 50 blocks of cannabis sativa with a total weight of 27.1 kilogrammes concealed inside large quantity of crayfish going to London, UK as part of a consolidated cargo were seized at the SAHCO export shed.

Also, the same day, a Dubai bound female passenger, Emebradu Rachael, was arrested with 1.8 kilogrammes cannabis packed inside bitter leaf in her luggage while attempting to board Rwanda Air flight to UAE via Kigali. The mother of one said she was into selling of men’s wears before she decided to travel to Dubai to expand her clothing business.



She also claimed her ex-boyfriend that lives in Dubai, requested her to bring the bag, which contains the illicit substance along with foodstuff.

In the same vein, operatives at the NAHCO import shed of the airport on Saturday evacuated cartons of khat leaf with a total weight of 51.50 kilogrammes.

According to the spokesman, the consignment had earlier come in from Sierra Leone on Royal Air Moroc flight.



Across the country, in Adamawa state, four notorious drug dealers in Konkol and Belel, two villages at Nigeria – Cameroon border were arrested for exporting and retailing Tramadol and importing Diazepam into the country. The suspects included: Kabiru Ahmadu; Eric Emil; Abdulmumini Bapetel and Alphonsus Yusuf.

A total of 59.018 kilogrammes tramadol, diazepam, Exol-5, cannabis sativa and two jerry cans of formalin substance (Suck & Die) were recovered from them.

In Kebbi, no less than 4,010 ampoules of pentazocine injection were seized last Friday when a commercial vehicle with registration number Sokoto RBA 220 XA was intercepted along Yawuri – Kebbi road and two suspects: Muktar Yunusa, 26 and Lukman Aliyu, 30, arrested.



Similarly, a raid operation in Oko-Olowo area of Ilorin last Tuesday led to the arrest of Onaolapo Zakariyau, 50, with 79 kilogrammes cannabis sativa.

In Abuja, no fewer than 90 blocks of cannabis (48.2 kilogrammes) and 700 grammes of methamphetamine were intercepted at the Jabi motor park while a suspect has been arrested in connection with the drug exhibits, and in Kano, 51 suspects were arrested in a raid at Sky restaurant in Nasarawa area of the state last Friday. The suspects were caught with various quantities of cannabis and codeine based cough syrup.



Meanwhile, in his reaction to the arrests and seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd) commended the officers and men of Apapa seaport, MMIA, Adamawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Kano, and FCT Commands for their vigilance and commitment.

He, however, urged them and their colleagues across the country not to rest on their oars but remain resolute in pursuit of the agency’s goal of ridding Nigeria of illicit substances.

Discovers Drug Lab in VGC, Arrests Suspects

Meanwhile, the VGC arrest, according to the General Manager of VGCPORA, Yussuf Morufat, was a sequel to a sting operation based on intelligence gathering at the house where Mr. and Mrs Emeka Nzewi were tenants.

“The operation confirmed a meth lab operation on the premises. Nzewi and accomplices have been arrested while the property will be sealed by the state government,” Morufat noted.



He disclosed that the NDLEA had been tracing Nzewi since 2017.

“The property owners do not conduct background checks of tenants before leasing of properties. Such acts expose residents to security risks,” he bemoaned.

Henceforth, the GM assured residents that VGCPORA would make background checks mandatory for new residents before access cards would be saved or renewed or exchanged for residents.

He, however, admitted that the act of Nzewi had exposed occupants around Road 14 to hazardous meth job chemicals used and waste generated from production.



According to the NDLEA officials, boreholes, water supply and plants 500 metres away from K-5A/2 Road, 14 had also been contaminated.

Therefore, VGCPORA in conjunction with NDLEA resolved to test the water supply of properties around K-5A/2, Road 14.

This was as the VGCPORA highlighted the use of some domestic employees to distribute the drugs within the community.

“VGCPORA has a longstanding commitment to providing for a safe, drug-free environment.

“Alcohol and drug misuse pose a threat to the health and safety of VGC and the security of the community,” says Morufat.