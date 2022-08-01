LAUTECH Students Petition Buhari, Makinde over Kidnap of Colleague

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, have petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde over the kidnap of one of their colleagues.

The students said that they are in pain over the abduction of one of their colleagues identified as Opadele Rachael Abiola.

The students in a petition addressed to Buhari and Makinde, said that their colleague, Miss Opadele, Rachael Abiola, a final year student of Fine and Applied Arts with Matric Number: 170886, was reportedly abducted in the early hours of July 29th, 2022.

The students in the statement signed by the trio of the Students Union Government (SUG) President, Anuoluwa Adeboye; General Secretary, Okiki Ibrahim Opaleke and Public Relations Officer, Love Gabriel Michael, said that the girl was abducted in a hotel at Aaba, a community close to LAUTECH.

The students disclosed that Abiola was working at the hotel due to the strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that has urged Buhari and Makinde, to save them from the frequent abduction of their colleagues by kidnappers.

The students’ leaders, on behalf of their colleagues, said over 35,000 students of the institution were living in fear.

The petition read, “It is with a heavy heart that we write this openly to the Presidency and Oyo State Government and all Nigerians. Our hearts are grieved by the unending sorrow bequeathing our fellow students by the criminals (rapists, thieves, looters, kidnappers, and murderers) that have grown wings and spread across the country otherwise known as bandits.

“It saddens our heart that Opadele Rachael Abiola, a final year student of Fine and Applied Arts with Matric Number: 170886 is reported to have been abducted in the early hours of July 29th, 2022 in a hotel at Aaba, a community close to LAUTECH.

“Rachael was said to be working at the hotel due to the ASUU strike that has kept all Nigerian students outside the school. What a shame on our federal government led by President Muhammed Buhari who has failed us. The federal government has failed us in our education system, as well as our security.

“We can no longer walk or move freely, sleep conveniently, travel, or do anything without fear of being abducted or kidnapped, robbed, raped, or maimed within or outside our university community.

“This is a cry of bereavement from over 35,000 students of Ladoke Akintola University Of Technology, Ogbomoso to the Federal Government Presidency, Oyo State Government, all security operatives in Nigeria and Oyo State, the Obas, and the Management of LAUTECH over the abduction of Rachael by unknown gunmen, known as bandits in our dear country, Nigeria, to help, free and save Rachael.”