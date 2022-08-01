Katsina, UNICEF Launch e-Learning Platform, Target 10,000 Learners, Teachers 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State government in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has launched the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) with the target of enrolling 10,000 learners and teachers before the end of 2023.



The State Coordinator of the NLP, Usamatu Mohammad Gona, who disclosed this to journalists shortly after inaugurating the platform, described the NLP as a digital learning platform with online, mobile and offline capability that enables continuous access to quality education.



He added that the Learning Passport, delivered by UNICEF and the Federal Ministry of Education and powered by Microsoft, with funding support from Global Partnership for Education (GPE), was free of charge for all learners across the state.



According to him, “The platform makes learning possible even outside the confines of a school which will help address the spiraling numbers of school-age children unable to learn, especially in states where insecurity hinders access to schools.



“Importantly, Learning Passport provides an opportunity for teachers to access quality teachers’ guides and resources and digitalised capacity building modules meant for teachers while supporting them to deliver lessons in class. In Katsina, we are targeting 10,000 learners and teachers across the over 300 schools in the state before the end of November 2023.”



The state NLP coordinator noted however that the e-learning platform targets the enrollment of 4.5 million learners and 135,000 schools across the country by the end of 2023 and 12 million by 2025 respectively.

Additionally, he said, 30,500 teachers and school leaders were being trained on the use of the NLP and on how to integrate technology in classroom instructional practice.