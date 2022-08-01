FCTA Reopens Millennium Park 

Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, Monday reopened the Millennium Park after it was closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He lamented that almost 95 per cent of the parks in Abuja have totally derailed from the FCTA park policy.

He appealed to the media and the public to support FCTA’s efforts towards rediscovering Abuja from what it was meant to be by the founding fathers.

The minister pleaded with those opposed to the FCTA park policy to have a rethink and support the administration in the journey to transforming all parks to what they were meant to be.

“Today signifies a very important milestone for the city. A day when officially our own Millennium Park in Abuja will be open after over two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the minister said.

He also used the occasion by applauding Salini Nigeria Ltd, which singlehandedly constructed the park over 22 years ago for being a very reliable partner and cooperate citizen of Abuja.

The minister said: “And what we have seen today and what we have witnessed is what truly a park supposed to be in Abuja. They have an opening time, they have a closing time, they have perimeter fence, lights, security and toilet.”

Earlier, the Managing Director of Salina Nigeria Ltd., Dr Piero Capitano, thanked the administration for all the support to the company.

Represented by the Project Manager of the company, Mr Gennaro D’ltria, Capitano, said that the park was a centre of relaxation which provided freedom and serenity.