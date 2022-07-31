Weep Not Wike

POLITICAL NOTES

Each time the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, opens up about how he lost out in both the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the selection of a running mate to the winner, he always ended up justifying why no one at all, much less the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would have settled for him.

From his poor temperament, to his uncultured attitudinal disposition and his oft unguarded outburst, Wike’s leadership quotient is not only unfit for the office he currently holds, he would have been a disaster in partnership had he been picked to run the 2023 presidential race with Atiku.

Wike is among many other things, a sore loser, whose belief in the power of money, has created the sort of delusion that could only lead him to nowhere but self-destruct. Unfortunately, at the rate he is going, he appears determined to pull down the entire house, irrespective of the consequences on their collective stake.

There’s no denying the fact that Wike has paid his dues in the PDP, the same way the party too has indulged him over the years. He had been given opportunity a couple of times to determine who emerged the national chairmen of the party and also allowed the same number of times to remove them, even when such decisions signposted danger to the party’s overall interest.

However, because the party considered him a critical stakeholder and also appreciated all that he had done and was hitherto doing for them, they had overlooked many of his excesses, especially, given the need for peace to reign. It is no wonder, therefore, that Wike has begun to take these privileges for granted, with a mindset that he is bigger than everyone else since he boasts the biggest war chest.

But the time has come for the PDP to put him in his place. His worst cannot undo what’s been ordained. After all, if he did not say a word on the Osun governorship election, his body language suggested he less than wished the party well. Yet, it ended in praise for the PDP.

Thus, the PDP leadership cannot afford to let Wike play God and therefore, must cut him and his co-travellers to size. To think if performance determines how people vote, not a couple of them can stand before the people to even campaign. They’re all nothing but expendable!