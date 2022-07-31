Tambuwal Meets Obasanjo behind Closed-doors

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Sunday, visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Abeokuta residence and held a meeting with him, which was said to be on national issues.

The meeting, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) penthouse residence of the former president was behind closed doors.

A statement by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, said that Tambuwal arrived at about 1.30pm with some of his key aides and went straight into a meeting with the former president.

The duo came out at about 2.40pm and hinted that the meeting was on national issues.

He later took his launch with his entourage and headed for the mosque inside OOPL to observe salat (prayers) before leaving the complex.