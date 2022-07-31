  • Sunday, 31st July, 2022

Jesus Nets Hat-trick in Arsenal’s 6-0 Demolition  of  Sevilla

Sport | 19 seconds ago

Gabriel Jesus scored a hat-trick on his first appearance at Emirates Stadium as Arsenal thrashed LaLiga side Sevilla 6-0 in the Emirates Cup on Saturday.

Bukayo Saka struck twice, with the Gunners 4-0 up inside 19 minutes against Julian Lopetegui’s side.

Eddie Nketiah, who came on in the second half, rounded off the win after a flowing counter-attack move.

The Gunners’ victory ends a successful pre-season campaign, during which former Manchester City forward Jesus scored seven goals after his £45million move.

It was Saka who opened the scoring from the penalty spot after he was brought down in the area, before Jesus doubled the hosts’ lead, firing home Granit Xhaka’s low cross.

He added a third just two minutes later, and Saka matched him before the 20-minute mark, pressing high and finishing well.

Xhaka went close to a fifth before Jesus grabbed his third from close range.

Nketiah completed the scoring a minute from time after finishing off a brilliant counter.

The Gunners will kickoff the new season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

