Again, Biden Tests Positive to COVID-19, Returns to Isolation

United States President, Mr. Joe Biden, has again tested positive to COVID-19 after consecutive days of testing negative to the virus.

His physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, disclosed this in a memo shared by the White House.



O’Connor said 79-year-old Biden is experiencing no new symptoms and “continues to feel quite well”.

The doctor said the president will, however, “reinitiate strict isolation procedures”.



Biden, in a tweet, said he was asymptomatic but would isolate “for the safety of everyone around me”.

The president tweeted: “I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon.”



When he initially tested positive, Biden, who is fully vaccinated and had received two booster shots, had also experienced “very mild symptoms.”

A statement from the White House said: “He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.



“Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.”



The statement added: “Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel. The President’s last previous test for COVID-19 was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result.”



The rebound is expected to clear out in days.

As the oldest US president in history – he will turn 80 in November – Biden’s health receives constant attention.

He contrasted his seemingly quick recovery to Trump’s more serious bout with the disease in October 2020, before vaccines were available.



“When my predecessor got COVID-19, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center,” Biden said. “He was severely ill. Thankfully, he recovered. When I got COVID-19, I worked from upstairs of the White House.”



He added that being fully vaccinated, taking preventative tests, and then using the Paxlovid therapeutic prevents deaths and is available at no cost.

“You don’t need to be president to get these tools,” he said.

O’Connor had warned after clearing Biden from his first round of COVID-19 that the president would wear a mask for 10 days when around others and continue to test regularly in case of a “rebound.”