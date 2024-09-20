Olubadan Launches First Digital Classroom in Ibadan 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has inaugurated the first digital classroom facilitated by a tech company in Nigeria, for the purpose of equipping citizens, especially youths with adequate technological skills in conformity with evolving global trends.

The tech company, FOUND Africa, was the initiative of Olajide Aboderin and it was embraced and given royal acceptance by the Olubadan, who at the inauguration, was represented by his children, Prince Olasumbo and Folaseke Owolabi.

The monarch, with the new project, expressed his delight that Ibadan has lived up to its slogan of being the pacesetter having being the first to house the first skyscraper, the first University Teaching Hospital, the first television station and the first university, among several other monuments.

Oba Olakulehin said: “As we all are aware that we are in the digital age, so, bringing this project of digital classroom to Ibadan for the use of students, for young men and women, will make them more accessible to the use of Internet for knowledge of what it is all about.

“Someone once said the illiterates of tomorrow will be those who are not computer literate. So, one needs to have good knowledge of computer.

“So, digital classroom in Ibadan is very welcomed because this project will develop Ibadan the more particularly digitally.”

The Managing Director, FOUND Africa, Olajide Aboderin, while explaining the target of the initiative themed, ‘Tradition Meets Technology,’ said everybody must be taught the digital aspect of technology especially students and artisans with a view to creating jobs and eradicating unemployment.

He emphasized that the world is advancing everyday and that artificial intelligence is the new technological component which makes online activities colourful and as such, must be taught to all for adequate sufficiency and reliability.

Aboderin stated that the goal is to establish digital classrooms and give it wider reach, adding that Ibadan was chosen as the centre point because the city is known for distinct language and smooth traditional lineage which has never caused disagreement, hence, the theme and the paramount ruler’s attendance.

According to him, “We believe that Oyo State, Ibadan, where we are starting our mission is known to have distinct language and they even call it the ancient city of Ibadan. Now, I got the opportunity to inform the Olubadan’s palace and explain the reason behind this initiative and they accepted it immediately.

“So, we said to ourselves, is there a better voice to help change the narrative of Ibadan and Oyo State than to have the Olubadan himself coming to unveil this project which has a 50-year roadmap for inclusion among Meta which is Facebook, Google, Amazon?

“We want FOUND to be a big tech company. That is why we kept our name so simple. So, there is no better person to introduce and lay the first foundation of a digital transformation in Africa than the pacesetter State of Oyo and Ibadan and also the Olubadan of Ibadanland himself.

“We would have the highest consideration of Google certified experts in Oyo State and we have already started.”

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Digital Technology, Adebayo Akande, while speaking to the audience that included public officers, students and youths in general, said digital skills is one of the biggest currencies an individual can have today, lauding the initiators of the project for their proactiveness.