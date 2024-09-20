Stakeholders Advocate Collective Responsibility in Tackling Sexual, Gender-based Violence

Bennett Oghifo

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Agency (DSVA), in collaboration with the Rule of Law and the Anti-Corruption Programme (RoLAC II), recently commemorated Child Protection Week with a resounding message of collective responsibility in addressing Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

Themed SGBV? Not On My Watch!, the first day of this year’s campaign held at Eko Boys High School, Mushin, underscored the urgency of tackling the menace of SGBV through a unified effort from all stakeholders, with special focus on empowering the younger generation.

The event, which drew participation from school children across the state, highlighted the need for awareness and capacity building to equip children with the tools necessary to recognize, report, and combat SGBV in their communities and schools.

Through interactive workshops, presentations, and the distribution of educational materials such as textbooks and posters, the programme successfully engaged children on how to identify signs of abuse and seek the appropriate help when necessary.

A central focus of the event was the empowerment of school children through educational resources aimed at raising awareness about the prevalence of SGBV.

The capacity-building initiative, which aims to strengthen children’s understanding of their rights, also trained them on how to report cases of SGBV to the appropriate authorities.

RoLAC II reaffirmed its commitment to making justice accessible to the most vulnerable populations, including children, women, persons with disabilities, and victims of SGBV.

Through its partnership with the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), RoLAC II strives to enhance child protection measures and safeguard children’s physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

On the second day of the Child Protection Week’s commemoration, a symposium was held at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, to assess the progress made in addressing SGBV in Lagos State over the past decade.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including policymakers, law enforcement officers, civil society organizations, and development partners, to review the state’s efforts and renew their commitment to ending SGBV.

In her opening remarks, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, Executive Secretary of the DSVA, emphasized the critical importance of collective efforts in the fight against SGBV. She highlighted the agency’s work over the past decade, stressing that while significant progress had been made, there is still much to be done.

Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, presented a policy brief that detailed the Lagos State government’s initiatives in tackling SGBV. The policy brief provided insights into both the achievements and challenges faced, as well as key areas for further improvement.

Day three of the Child Protection Week was held at Ideal Girls Junior High School.

In a keynote, Mrs. Ajibola Ijimakinwa, Lagos State Project Coordinator for RoLAC II/International IDEA, reiterated the importance of collective responsibility in eradicating SGBV from schools, stressing the need for every stakeholder, including students, teachers, parents, and government bodies, to work together to protect children from abuse.

There was an interactive training session led by Miss Odunbo, focusing on child abuse, its prevention, and the support systems available from the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Agency (DSVRA).

Miss Odunbo engaged the students in meaningful discussions about the different forms of abuse, how to recognize them, and how to report incidents of abuse to the appropriate authorities.

The event saw participation from four schools within the Obele community, including Ideal Girls Junior High School, Ideal Girls Senior High School, Obele Community Senior High School, and Obele Community Junior High School. Over 300 students were actively involved in the sessions, gaining valuable knowledge on how to identify and prevent abuse in their surroundings.

RoLAC is a European Union-funded program implemented by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA). The programme works across seven states in Nigeria and at the federal level, focusing on improving access to justice, especially for women, children, persons with disabilities, and victims of sexual and gender-based violence.