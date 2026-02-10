Military Plans ‘Operation Savannah Shield’ to Curb Increasing Terrorists Attacks in Kwara, Niger

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The military hierarchy has revealed its plans to unleash “Operation Savannah Shield” to crush the increasing terrorists ravaging Kwara, and some parts of Niger State.

Recall that the recent attack, which occurred last Tuesday, also displaced hundreds of residents, who fled to Niger State and other neighbouring areas.

The terrorists were reported to have operated in Woro from 5 pm on Tuesday to 3 am on Wednesday unhindered, killing residents and setting houses on fire.

However, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, during the 2025 budget performance and 2026 budget defence held at the instance of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence on Tuesday in Abuja revealed that the military was about integrating another Joint Task Force that would cover Kwara specifically and some part of Niger, that is the Bogu area.

The military chief said there was urgent need to strengthen Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with a view to consolidate gains recorded by the Armed Forces in the fight against insurgency and banditry across the country.

He stated: “In the North-West, we have very big challenges. The same applies to some parts of the North-Central, talking about Benue, Plateau, and even up to Kwara. But we’re evolving modalities to checkmate all these challenges within the ambit of the resources available to us.

“For instance, as I suggested, a new set of special forces that were trained in Doma were drafted to Benue and Plateau. Then we’re about integrating another Joint Task Force that will cover Kwara specifically and some part of Niger, that is the Bogu area.

“That’s going to be strengthened to ensure that that area gets better. The joint task force will be strengthened to ensure that the area gets better.

“The Joint Task Force will be named Savannah Shield. And, you know, the Joint Task Force commander has been appointed, and we’re trying to see how we can pull resources from other places to ensure that we cover that part.”

While assuring that the security mandates are being carried out within the guidelines given to the military President Bola Tinubu, he stressed that it the military is supported more, they should be able to make Nigeria safer.

Oluyede added: “But there are some other things that will need to be done by Nigerians generally. Like the last time I was at the Senate, I made it clear that it’s not possible for the armed forces of Nigeria to cover everywhere.

“So it’s important for us to enhance the capacity of other security agencies, especially, I repeat, especially the Police Force and the Civil Defence, because they have more men, they have better reach.

“So it’s important for us to ensure that these institutions are strengthened for Nigeria. And we need Nigeria to be safer. As I speak, if you go by the strength of the armed forces, the total strength of the armed forces, it is not possible for us to deploy everywhere in Nigeria. So it is, you know, I’m emphasising the fact that these institutions need to be strengthened generally.

"So that where we would have cleared, then these other agencies can cover the rest of Nigeria.

“Because, as we speak, what we are doing is moving from one theatre to another. The soldiers don’t have rest because we don’t have the numbers. Even though people will say, why not recruit more? Well, there’s more that is attached to that.

“For example, if you are recruiting, you have to think about how to house them, how to keep them. And this costs, you know, among us some money. So it’s not just saying, okay, we want to recruit. I don’t have enough money for training.”

Earlier, Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson described the budget defence engagement as one of the most critical stages of the legislative appropriation process as it provides the platform for rigorous scrutiny, constructive engagement, and mutual accountability between the legislature and defence sector institutions in the overriding interest of national security.

He noted that the defence and security sector continue to occupy a central place in Nigeria’s development discourse, and this session for the 2026 budget was convened at a defining moment in our nation’s security trajectory.

Benson noted: “No nation can make sustainable progress. No nation can make sustainable progress without guaranteeing the safety of lives, property, and critical national assets.

“We therefore acknowledge the considerable gains made by gallant armed officers and security agencies in degrading terrorist struggles, curtailing insurgency, and confronting criminality across various theatres of operation.”

Benson commended the military for the sacrifices made under extremely challenging conditions, adding that persistence of security threats underscores the need for deeper institutional reforms, improved coordination, and smarter deployment of scarce resources.

He noted: “The expectations of Nigerians are high, and rightly so. They demand results that translate into safer communities, restored livelihoods, and renewed confidence in the authority of the state.

“In response to these expectations, the National Assembly, within the limits of available national resources, has continued to accord priority to the defence and security sector in successive budgets.

“However, increased allocations must be matched with measurable outcomes, value for money, and strict adherence to principles of transparency and accountability.

“The era of imputed focused budgeting without commensurate impact is no longer acceptable. What Nigerians expect, and what this committee insists upon, are clearly defined outputs and outcomes. These outcomes reflect operational effectiveness and institutional efficiency.”

Benson, however, observed that contemporary security challenges are dynamic and cannot be addressed through kinetic approaches alone, saying sustainable peace requires a complementary, non-kinetic strategy.

He pointed out that issues such as poverty, youth unemployment, illiteracy, weak local governance, misinformation, community grievances, and ideological radicalisation continue to fuel insecurity across different parts of the country.

Benson said: “Consequently, this committee strongly advocates a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to national security, where we invest significantly in strategic communication to counter extremist ideologies and win the hearts and minds of vulnerable communities.

“We must also fund community peace-building architectures that foster local intelligence, dialogue, and reconciliation. We must bolster cyber defence capabilities to protect our digital sovereignty. We must enhance the defence intelligence infrastructure for preemptive actions.”