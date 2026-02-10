Benue Community Seeks Govt’s Intervention as Gunmen Kill 4

Onuminya Innocent

A wave of brutal attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen has left the Ikobi community in Apa local government, Benue State. reeling, with four youths killed in separate incidents within a week.

A press statement by the community leader Dr Ofugocho Edo, said the latest victim, Ochoyo Gowon Omale, was ambushed and brutally killed near the community river Ochekwu in his father’s orchard where he was harvesting cashew nuts.

Ofugocho noted that the latest killing of Omale had caused outrage among residents.

He said the community was crying out for help, alleging that the authorities have ignored their pleas for security intervention. “These repeated attacks reflect a disturbing pattern of targeted violence and a complete breakdown of security within and around Ikobi,” they stated.

According to Dr Ofugocho, the attacks began two weeks ago when an Ikobi youth was shot dead while riding his motorcycle from Oloke Ikobi to Ijaha Ikobi. Three days later, Mr. Okpen Igojuju was killed, followed by Akpala Sule Ochume’s son, . The community is shocked and traumatized by the violence.

The Ikobi community is demanding action from security agencies and government officials, including President Bola Tinubu and Governor Hyacinth Alia. “We cannot leave our ancestral home for strangers,” the community stated, appealing for protection and support.

The attacks have had a devastating impact on the community, with residents unable to access markets or farms. “Nobody can go out to even buy condiments or take their farm products to market,” the statement read, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation.

The community is urging stakeholders to act immediately to stop the violence and restore peace. “Silence and inaction will only embolden the perpetrators and prolong this carnage,” the statement warned. “Enough is enough.”

The Ikobi community is calling for urgent security intervention, including increased military presence and community policing initiatives. They also demand justice for the victims and their families, who are seeking closure and protection.

The situation in Ikobi is part of a broader issue of clashes between herdsmen and local communities in Nigeria, particularly in the Middle Belt region. These conflicts often result in loss of lives, displacement, and destruction of property.

The Nigerian government has been criticized for its handling of the conflict, with many calling for more decisive action to protect vulnerable communities. The Ikobi community’s cry for help is a stark reminder of the urgent need for security reform and community engagement.

As the situation continues the Ikobi community remains on edge, fearing for their lives and livelihoods. The international community is watching, and it’s hoped that the Nigerian government will take swift and decisive action to address the crisis and restore peace to the region.