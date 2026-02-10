PDP Crisis: Makarfi, Lamido Meet in Kaduna

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

A former governor of Kaduna state, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and Sule Lamido, also a former governor of Jigawa State, met on Tuesday in Kaduna, behind closed doors to chart a pathway for reconciliation and unity within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



The two PDP chieftains who briefed journalists at the end of the meeting, which held

Makarfi’s residence said the engagement was part of ongoing efforts to reposition the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.



The PDP had been ravaged by crisis with two factions emerging while many governors and lawmakers elected on the platform of the party had decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties.



Speaking, Makarfi, a former National Caretaker Chairman and Board of Trustees (BoT) Secretary of the PDP, said discussions at the meeting were consistent with years of consultations aimed at strengthening the party.



He said the current situation within the PDP calls for sober reflection, forgiveness, and a willingness among members to embrace one another.



“This is not the time to be angry. It is time to put on our thinking caps and ensure that we come out of the situation the party is in,” he said.



He explained that the meeting was not about individuals but about the collective interest of the party and members aspiring to contest elective offices in 2027.



He noted that politics was dynamic, stressing “that party leaders must continuously assess national developments and work for what is best for democracy, the country, and the PDP.”



According to him, the purpose of addressing the media at the end of the meeting, was to clarify why senior leaders were engaging and to signal the need for broader consultations within the party.

Lamido, on his part, said he and Makarfi had for years been comparing notes on the state of the country and the fortunes of the PDP.



He noted that while the party, as a human institution, had its challenges, the love for democracy, the country, and the party should prevail over personal grievances.



Lamido expressed concern over the state of the nation, citing security, economic difficulties, corruption, and the health of multi-party democracy as issues demanding a stronger PDP.



He said discussions among party leaders were focused on resolving disputes, including litigations, and forging a united political front within the party.



“It is not about ego or pride. It is about national sacrifice. We must put the party and the country first,” Lamido said.



Both leaders pledged to continue consultations with other PDP stakeholders to promote reconciliation, rebuild trust, and present a united platform capable of providing credible political leadership for Nigeria.