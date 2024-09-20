NSCDC to Hand Over Viral Suspected Fraudster to Police, FCT Commandant Promises

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said the fraudster in the viral video, Joseph Efe would be handed to the police for further investigations and prosecution.

The police has demanded in a statement on Thursday that the suspect should be handed to it as the crime he was alleged to have committed is parts of its mandate.

Addressing the press on Friday, the NSCDC FCT Commandant, Dr. Olusola Odumosu said the suspect would be handed over to the police to conclude the investigations and go ahead with the prosecution.

He noted that the 30 years old suspect, Joseph Efe, was arrested after coming out of an Abuja hotel premises allegedly to meet an accomplice, leaving his victim tied up in the hotel room.

He said the eagle eyed men of the NSCDC FCT Command who were at their sentry post, upon noticing Efe’s suspicious movement stopped him but instead of stopping, the suspect took to his heels after sighting the gallant officers who chased him, caught him and was led back to his hotel room, where the naked girl was found tied hands and legs with semitransparent adhesive tape (Cellotape).

The victim, Olivia Chukwuemeka, was immediately rescued from the situation where she has been stripped naked, bound, hands, feet and mouth.

While Parading the suspect, Odumosu said, the suspect confessed to being a yahoo boy and that he has not been collecting money from the act so he decided to hunt for young girls on a dating site called ‘coded runs’ and that he operates between Port Harcourt, Lagos, Benin and Abuja.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, is a serial fraudster(yahoo) and a thief, who specialises in luring ladies on dating sites into hotel rooms with the intent to robbing them of their phones and making withdrawal from his victims bank account.

He said investigation also revealed that the suspect arrived Abuja from Lagos on the 17th September, 2024 and lodged into an hotel adjacent old Federal Secretariat, Area1.

Odumosu said his first victim on arrival in Abuja was another lady he invited to his hotel room but could not succeed in his evil act because the lady was able to put up some resistance.

The noise attracted hotel staff at the said hotel, who came into his room. He succeeded in escaping from the scene due to poor handling of the situation by the hotel security.

Upon his escape from first hotel, he then proceeded to the next hotel where he checked in at about 2:30am of Wednesday, 18th September 2024.

He invited his latest victim who arrived at about 9am. He threatened her, putting fear in her and holding her by the throat, the frightened lady succumbed to her abductor, she was then stripped and bound

On checking the victim’s phone he discovered the lady had no money in her bank account, he then took the victim’s android phone and left the hotel room.

It was in the process of escaping from the hotel premises that his movement became suspicious, but in the process of trying to stop him, he took to his heels, he was chased and caught by NSCDC Operatives.

While addressing journalists, Odumosu said “let it be made abundantly clear that the video in circulation on this incident was not shot by the operatives of he NSCDC, we only became aware of its existence as it went viral on social media.

“Furthermore, as a Corps, we are duty bound and empowered to do due diligence before taking necessary steps towards prosecuting or handing over a suspect as the case may be to any relevant sister agency”.

After preliminary investigation, the suspect and the victim will be handed over to the relevant agency for any further necessary action.

The FCT Commandant helsman also warn all hotel owners to be more vigilant, and that they should do more to protect their guests and hotel facilities as well as ensuring their premises are not used as a place to perpetuate crime.

The Commandant who described the way the victim was tied by her abductor as inhuman cautioned all young ladies involved in ‘hook up’ to desist from such acts that will endanger their lives.

Meanwhile, the Command has also arrested a suspected vandal of armoured cables.

The suspect, Usman Ibrahim was arrested while vandalising armoured cables from a transformer in Nuclear Technology Centre, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission premises at Big Sheda Village in Kwali Area Council by men of the Anti- Vandal unit who were acting on a tip off.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect who is a notorious vandal earns a living from acts of vandalism along the Gwagwalada, Kwali axis and has a ready market in Agwan Dodo Bola at Gwagwalada Area Council.

The suspect has an accomplice, one Dan Abu who upon sighting men of NSCDC took to his heels. It was also discovered by men of NSCDC that not only was the transformer vandalised but the street lights around the transformer had also been vandalised.

According to Odumosu, investigation is still on going as more suspects will be arrested as facts unfold. After which the suspects will be charged to court.

Also the trio of Theophilus Oche “M” 27yrs, Okpokwu LGA, Benue State, Danladi Auwal “M” 25yrs, Bagwai LGA, Kano State and Ado Alqasim “M” 20yrs, Bichi LGA, Kano State were arrested at Big Sheda, Kwali Area Council.

The suspects were caught with vandalized air-conditioner and cables suspected to have been vandalized at Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Big Sheda.

They were nabbed by operatives of NSCDC FCT Command while on patrol at Big Sheda, they were apprehended with the vandalized materials being transported on a motorcycle.

Odumosu warned all criminals and miscreants to shun all acts of crime as the NSCDC, FCT Command will not relent in getting them arrested and making sure justice is served.

Some of the exhibits recovered from the suspects include: Armoured cables, Saw, Digger, Motor cycle, Air Conditioner, Charms.