Startled By Terror Attacks, Army Repositions, Appoints New Commanders

Kingsley Nwezeh and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The Nigerian Army has announced the appointment of new General Officers Commanding (GOCs) and reshuffled other senior officers in a major shake-up apparently aimed at halting the spate of killing of its men by terrorists.

On the same day, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, lamented the raging insecurity in the country, saying “Nigeria is in a critical moment where misguided and terrible actors attempt to destroy social harmony and reign violence on us all.”

A statement issued by the Army Spokesman, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the changes, approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, were designed to reposition the Nigerian Army for greater efficiency and effectiveness.

“In an effort to reposition the Nigerian Army (NA) for operational efficiency and proficiency, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has approved the posting and appointment of some senior officers of the Nigerian Army to command, instructional and staff appointments across NA formations and units.

“Those affected in the redeployment released on Thursday 28 July 2022, include some Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, General Officers Commanding, Corps Commanders, Commandants of training institutions, Brigade Commanders, Commanding Officers, amongst others,” it said.

Some of the senior officers appointed as General Officers Commanding (GOCs) are Major General UT Musa from Headquarters 81 Division to Headquarters 82 Division and appointed GOC, Major General TA Lagbaja from Headquarters 82 Division to Headquarters 1 Division and appointed GOC, Major General OC Ajunwa from Nigeria Defence Section Brasilia to HQ 81 Division and appointed GOC, while Major General AS Chinade was redeployed from Depot Nigerian Army to Headquarters 2 Division and appointed GOC.

The statement said the Chief of Army Staff directed all the newly appointed senior officers to redouble their effort and commitment to duty in tackling the security challenges bedeviling the nation, as they assume their new appointments.

Meanwhile, Tinubu yesterday lamented the raging insecurity in the country, saying “Nigeria is in a critical moment where misguided and terrible actors attempt to destroy social harmony and reign violence on us all.”

He stated this in a statement by his Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman, in which he congratulated the newly-elected President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Daniel Okoh. Okoh who was elected on Monday to succeed the highly respected Rev. Samson Olusupo Ayokunle, upon completion of his tenure as head of CAN.

Tinubu said awful forces seek to stoke religious and ethnic divisions in hope of pitting Nigerian brothers against Nigerian brothers.

The presidential hopeful noted that decent and good Nigerians of all faiths must ally against such designs.

The APC presidential candidate said: “While we may not agree on everything, all well-meaning Nigerians agree that we must live in peace, must respect and honor our diversity and eschew violence and hatred.

“We are grateful that CAN as an organisation embodies these and other principles that reflect the values and virtues of Christ. We are glad that the new President of CAN is a humane and kind soul who has dedicated his life to the betterment of his fellow man and is a person who will work with leaders of other faiths and beliefs to anneal the bonds of unity, inter-religious understanding and tolerance while advocating for the benefits of democratic good governance for all Nigerians regardless of creed or belief systems.

“As long as we stand forthright and adhere to these tenets, Nigeria will defeat the plans of those who seek to place discord and hatred at our door.”

He noted that the new CAN leader who is the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church is a worthy successor to Ayokunle was one characterized by exceptional commitment, principle and wisdom.

He said, “I congratulate Rev. Okoh on his election as the new president of CAN, noting that Rev. Okoh had truly distinguished himself as the deputy to Rev. Ayokunle.

Tinubu declared Nigeria can only expect nothing but inspired and enlightened leadership from Rev. Okoh.

He said CAN was one of the most important organisations in the nation, adding that not only does the Christian body seeks the betterment of the Christian community in Nigeria, its moral force and standing benefit all Nigerians as everyone seeks to establish a just and compassionate society where people of all faiths and beliefs live and work together in peace and harmony.

“As Rev. Okoh assumes the mantle of leadership, it is my hope and prayer that his tenure brightens every corner of our country and may he be a shining light to all,” adds the APC presidential candidate.