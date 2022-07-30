Health Care Providers Insist on Paul-Ozieh’s Election

Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN) Lagos State branch, has insisted on the validity and constitutionality of Mrs. Biola Paul-Ozieh’s election as Chairman of the association as it faulted the nullification of the election by HCPAN President, Dr. Jimmy Arigbabuwo.

Paul-Ozieh and Dr. Emma Onyenuche were elected Chairman and Deputy Chairman respectively on Thursday, July 14, 2022, during the Elections/Annual General Assembly (AGM) held at the National Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Lagos.

Reacting to the development, a group under the aegis of ‘Concerned Members of Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN) Lagos State Branch’ dissociated itself from the cancellation/nullification of the results of the election, saying Dr. Jimmy Arigbabuwo acted unilaterally.

The health professional groups comprising nursing, physiotherapy, medical laboratory science, radiographers, optometry, and pharmacy, insisted they totally believe and stand by the results of the election of July 14, 2022 and declared Dr. Arigbabuwo action as gross abuse of office.

“We find it necessary to put on record that the purported unilateral annulment made by Dr. Jimmy Arigbabuwo (National President, HCPAN) is unconstitutional and a gross abuse of office and as it was done in his private capacity without the necessary endorsement and approval of the AGM,’’ the document read.

According to the association, the election followed due process as the AGM had approved the election procedures by voice vote as presented by Dr. S.T. Akintade-led Electoral Committee.

“The Annual General Meeting as convened by Dr. Aipoh agreed on all the modalities of the AGM and elections including announcing that the winner (by simple majority) will be elected as the Chairman while the runner up automatically becomes the Deputy Chairman.

“The Electoral Committee led by Dr. S.T. Akintade read the modalities for the elections and this was agreed by voice vote by the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

“A list of registered delegates for the elective AGM was obtained by the Electoral Committee and the authenticity of the list was confirmed and agreed to by the generality of the AGM.

Continuing, it said “at the conclusion of the election, counting was done. A total of 330 ballots were counted in active collaboration by the security officials present (with Documentary Evidence) with the results as follows: Invalid Votes – 1, Pharm. Biola Paul-Ozieh – 216 and Dr. Emma Onyenuche – 113.”

Insisting that the election results be upheld, the professional body vehemently opposed Dr. Arigbabuwo’s decision.

“We hereby resolve that the decision of the AGM be allowed to stand,” it said in the letter which was copied to Deputy President, HCPAN; Secretary, HCPAN; Vice President Nursing; Vice President Pharmacy, and Vice President Medical Laboratory Scientist.

Vice President Physiotherapy; Vice President Optometry; Vice President Radiology; Chairman, HCPAN; Lagos Caretaker Committee, Chairman, HCPAN; Lagos Electoral Committee and Secretary, HCPAN; Lagos Caretaker Committee, were also copied.

“In the spirit of the declaration of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), Pharm. (Mrs) Biola Paul-Ozieh having scored the highest number of valid votes cast should be returned elected and by extension (as highlighted by the Caretaker Committee led by the Chairman, Dr. Austin Aipoh), Dr. Emma Onyenuche, who came second, was elected as the Deputy Chairman,’’ the association pleaded.