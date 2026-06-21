Atiku’s Aide Explains Delay in Unveiling Amaechi as ADC’s Vice-Presidential Candidate

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The camp of the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has explained the delay in the unveiling of the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as the former Vice President’s running mate in the 2027 general election.

In a post on X yesterday, one of Atiku’s media aides, Abdulrasheed Shehu, attributed the delay to the presidential candidate’s current travel schedule.

Shehu, however, did not reveal the country his principal travelled to.

The clarification came against the backdrop of a post on X asserting that all was not well within the ADC and that Amaechi was yet to accept the party’s offer.

In a swift response, Atiku’s aide wrote: “Atiku/Amaechi is settled. His Excellency is on a short business trip. Once he returns, Amaechi will be officially unveiled in a few days as the VP candidate. Stop posting fake news.”

The update came following a wave of initial uncertainty and conflicting reports after the ADC produced its choice for the 2027 presidential election.