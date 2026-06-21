FG Approves N21.2m for Each State to Support Ebola Outbreak Preparedness, Response Activities

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has approved the release of State Outbreak Investigation and Response Funds (S-OIRF) to support outbreak preparedness and response activities nationwide, as part of measures to strengthen Nigeria’s readiness against Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and other emerging public health threats.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, directed the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), one of the Gateways of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), to immediately disburse 50 per cent of the S-OIRF allocation, amounting to N21.2 million per state.

Pate also directed states to endeavour to retire outbreak-response funds within six months.

A statement signed by the Assistant Director, Information and Public Relations in the ministry, Ado Bako, said the intervention was meant to complement other efforts to strengthen national preparedness and response capacities, including the work of the multi-sectoral Presidential Task Force on Ebola Preparedness and Other Health Threats, chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

It said: “While Nigeria has no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease, the federal government is taking proactive measures to ensure states have the resources required to strengthen surveillance, preparedness, and rapid response capacities in the event of any public health emergency.

“The approval provides a one-time special dispensation to enable states to access critical preparedness funding in view of current public health concerns, while reinforcing the government’s commitment to accountability and prudent management of public resources,” it said.

Pate, who is also the Chairman of the BHCPF Ministerial Oversight Committee, further directed all beneficiary states to retire both current and previously disbursed outbreak-response funds within six months and to ensure full compliance with established financial management, reporting, and accountability requirements.

The minister said: “Preparedness remains one of the most effective tools in protecting public health. While it is important that states have timely access to resources needed to strengthen outbreak preparedness and response capacities, it is equally important that public funds are managed responsibly and accounted for in line with established regulations.

“This approval reflects our commitment to both health security and accountability. We will continue to support states to strengthen their capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to public health threats while ensuring transparency in the use of public resources.”

The State Outbreak Investigation and Response Fund is a financing mechanism under the NCDC Gateway of the BHCPF designed to support states in strengthening disease surveillance, outbreak preparedness, and emergency response systems.