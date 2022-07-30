Bauchi Records Outbreak of Monkeypox, Says No Cause for Alarm 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA) has confirmed an outbreak of Monkeypox in the state.

Executive Chairman of the agency, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, made the confirmation while speaking with journalists yesterday in Anguwan Galadima, Tirwun, shortly after flagging off OBR for the month of July.

Mohammed said that, “Yes, there is an outbreak of monkeypox in Bauchi, one person has been diagnosed with the disease while two others are still under close observation, therefore, they are suspects of the disease for now.”

He added that, “The victim is not from Bauchi State, he came from Adamawa State, he is presently receiving medical management at one of the facilities. We will not allow him to go until we are satisfied with his condition.”

According to him, “Unlike Cholera where you have to wait for about 15 cases before you declare outbreak, with just one confirmed case, you can declare outbreak of Monkeypox”. He however assured that his agency in collaboration with others concerned about healthcare delivery services were working round the clock to ensure that the disease did not spread beyond what it is at present.

“Our surveillance has been reinvigorated to ensure that suspected cases are immediately dealt with. Bauchi State is a gateway to the North-east Sub-region, we are therefore at alert to ensure that no suspected case of Monkeypox goes unnoticed,” Mohammed said.

He also appealed to the people to immediately report to the nearest health facility any symptoms of the disease for effective medical management which he said the disease requires for now.

Symptoms of Monkeypox according to him can include: fever; headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

Others are respiratory symptoms such as sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough while a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.