Hanifa: Court Sentences School Proprietor to Death by Hanging

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State High Court yesterday sentenced to death by hanging the Proprietor of Nobel Kids Academy and North West Preparatory School, Abdulmalik Tanko, the principal suspect who masterminded the kidnap and killing of five-year-old school girl, Hanifa Abubakar.

The presiding Judge, Justice Usman Na’abba, gave the order while delivering his judgment.

Justice Usman Na’aba found guilty the 2nd and 3rd accused persons, Hashim Isiyaku and Fatima Musa guilty in four counts charges in the case of the murder of the five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar sometimes last year.

Delivering judgement, Justice Usman Naaba, said the five count charges included the kidnapping of Hanifa Abubakar, attempt to kidnap her, counseling of kidnapping her, abatement, and poisoning her to death.

In his acceptance speech, prosecution counsel who doubles as Kano Attorney General, Barrister Musa Abdullahi Lawan, described Hanifa’s murder as a crime against humanity and prayed the court to ensure justice for the killing of the underage girl.

It was gathered that the trio of Abdulmalik (Proprietor of Nobel Kids Academy and North West Preparatory School) alongside his accomplice, Hashim Isyaku and Fatima Jibrin were arraigned before the court by the Kano State government on five count charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, confinement and culpable homicide contrary to section 97, 274, 277, 221 of the penal code.

Earlier Abdulmalik Tanko, Hashim Isyaku, and Fatima Musa were arraigned on February 14 this year on five count charges of criminal conspiracy, attempt to kidnap, abetment, kidnapping, killing, and concealing dead body.

The Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had earlier pledged to sign the death sentence when passed by the court.