Amusan, Brume Land in Birmingham as Games Kick off with Colourful Ceremony

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Team Nigeria’s 94 athletes were part of the 6,500 athletes from 54 countries and territories that streamed into Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium for the colourful opening ceremony last night.

National Javelin record holder, Nnamdi Chinecherem Prosper and veteran powerlifter, Oluwafemiayo Folashade were Team Nigeria’s flag bearers during the opening ceremony. While Prosper will be hoping to get to the podium, Folashade will also be gunning for another golden outing for Nigeria. 280 medals are at stake with para-sports fully integrated.

Hosts England were the last to storm the main-bowl of the stadium where a giant animatronic bull was at the centre stage with 2,000 performers tracing the story of Birmingham past and present.

Fresh from setting a world record in women’s 100m hurdles as well as winning the country’s first World Championships gold medal, Tobi Amusan and silver medal winning Ese Brume were given a rousing welcome into Team Nigeria’s section of the Athletes Village in Birmingham yesterday.

The Coordinator of Team Nigeria at the Games, Yusuf Ali, expressed delight over the arrival Amusan and Brume to the Nigerian camp.

Ali said the two athletes were expected to take little time off to rest but have landed in Birmingham already.

“It is a surprise and good team spirit for us to have them this early because athletics events start next week. That they chose to come here is a demonstration of their readiness to excel at the Games as well. We are happy because this will also motivate others to do well,” stressed Ali, a former Team Nigeria Captain who was a year older yesterday.

Team Nigeria table tennis players are the first to kick off hunt for silverwares today as actions begin in the ping pong sport.

Meet All the 94 Athletes Representing Nigeria at Birmingham 2022

All eyes will be on Team Nigeria as the competitions kick off today after last night’s colourful opening ceremony in Birmingham.

Despite focus on Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume because of their spectacular outings at the just concluded World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA, Team Nigeria is not all about just the hurdler and the long jumper. There are 92 other athletes whose spirits have been boosted by Amusan and Brume.

Carrying the ‘can-do’ spirits are these 94 athletes representing Nigeria in nine sporting disciplines. Here they are:

*ATHLETICS

ADEYEMI Sikiru, ALABA Olukunle Akintola, AMARACHUKWU Obi, AMENE Dubem, AMUSAN Oluwatobiloba, Ella ONOJUEVO, ENEKWECHI Chukwuebuka, Ese BRUME, EZEKIEL Nathaniel, Favour OFILI, Favour Oghene-Tejiri ASHE, Godson Oke OGHENEBRUME, ISA Esther, Joy Udo GABRIEL, Mike EDWARDS, NNAMANI Jonson, NNAMDI Chinecerem, NKWOCHA Grace, Obiageri AMECHI, OJELI Emmanuel, OLATOYE Oyesade, OMOVOH Knowledge, ONYEKWERE Chioma, OROBOSA Anabel Frank, Patience Okon GEORGE, Raymond EKEVWO, Rosemary CHUKWUMA, Ruth USORO, Samson NATHANIEL, Seye OGUNLEWE, Temitope ADESHINA, Tima GODBLESS, UDODI Chudi Onwuzurike.

*BOXING

ADEYINKA Benson, EGUNJOBI Yetunde, EHWARIEME Innocent, OGUNSEMILORE Cynthia, OSHOBA Elizabeth, OSOBA Abdul-Afeez Osoba, OYEKWERE Ifeanyi, SHOGBAMU Bolanle, UMUNNAKWE Jacinta.

*JUDO

ASONYE Joy Oluchi, EDWIN Patrick, JAMES Cecilia Chinyeye, MURITALA Fatai.

*PARA-ATHLETICS

ALAM Ugochi, EZEJI Kennedy, GALADIMA Suwaibidu, IYIAZI Njideka, NWACHUKWU Goodness.

*PARA-POWERLIFTING

IBRAHIM Abdulazeez, IKECHUKWU Obichukwu, MARK Onyinyechi, NNAMDI Innocent, OLUWAFEMIAYO Folashade, OMOLAYO Bose, THOMAS Kure, TIJANI Latifat.

*PARA-TABLE TENNIS

AGUNBIADE Tajudeen, IKPEOYI Ifechukwude, OBAZUAYE Faith, OBIORA Chinenye Faith, OGUNKUNLE Isau, OLUFEMI Alabi Olabiyi, SULE Nasiru.

*TABLE TENNIS

AMADI Omeh, ARUNA Quadri, BELLO Fatima Atinuke, BODE Abiodun, OFFIONG Edem, OJOMO Ajoke , OLAJIDE Adeyemi Omotayo, ORIBAMISE Esther, OSHONAIKE Funke.

*WEIGHTLIFTING

EMMANUEL Appah, EZE Joy Ogbonne, ISLAMIYAT Adebukola, OLARINOYE Adijat, OSIJO Mary Taiwo, RABIATU Folashade, STELLA Peters Kingsley, TAIWO Ladi, UMOAFIA Joseph.

*WRESTLING

ADEKUOROYE Mercy, ADEKUOROYE Odunayo, AMAS Daniel, EBIKEWENIMO Welson, EKEREKEME Agiomor, GENESIS Mercy, KOLAWOLE Esther, OBORUDUDU Blessing, OGBONNA Emmanuel John, REUBEN Hannah.