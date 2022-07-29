  • Friday, 29th July, 2022

Addax Workers Begin Strike

Nigeria | 21 seconds ago


Ugo Aliogo

Employees of Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria have embarked on an industrial action over anti-labour practices.
Addax, owned by China’s Sinopec Group, has four Oil Mining Licences operating the assets in Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) before its transformation to a limited liability company.


The company has about 324 Nigerian employees which include the 141 permanent staff and 183 contract employees.
According to the workers who downed tools, who are members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Addax management refused to engage them on labour-related issues after the announcement of the revocation of its licences by the federal government.


The workers threatened to shut all the company’s operations including oil wells, valves crude lifting and export terminals operating by Addax if the company refuse to engage them, saying that all attempts to get the Management to the negotiation table failed as it ignored them.


Sources among the workers revealed that sequel to the notification by the APN Management informing its employees on the withdrawal of operating licences by the NNPC in a town hall meeting, both parties met and reach a financial term of exit settlement for all the workers.


It was gathered that there was agreement that the financial exit settlement would be executed at the expiration of Addax Petroleum Nigeria’s PSC agreement for OML 123 and 124 by July 1, 2022.


“Addax Management has so far rebuffed our call for the execution of the financial exit settlement and other employees ‘related issues.”
Senior Assistant General Secretary, Lagos Zone, PENGASSAN, Babatunde Oke confirmed that the strike was embarked upon, “by our members due to the management’s refusal to engage our association on the financial settlement earlier agreed on.”

One of the workers who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained that the workers had waited patiently for the management, “trying to understand its plights but it is like they are insensitive to our own problems. Many letters have been written asking for a meeting but the Management refused to meet them.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.