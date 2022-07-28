Buhari Rejoices with Audu Ogbe at 75

*Mourns Ambassador Clark

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh as he marks his 75th birthday today.

The president in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating Ogbeh on his birthday, hailing the political leader, whose profile he said reflects his dedication to nation-building.

The president noted the wisdom, courage and visionary leadership of Ogbeh, who started out in the Second Republic as a legislator and was later appointed Federal Minister of Communication, and has consistently remained in the frontline of political developments and governance in the country.

Buhari hailed his passion for farming and knowledge of the local and international value chains, which contributed significantly in laying a foundation and framework that triggered a revolution, leading to the realisation of self-sufficiency in food production.

Also, the president congratulated Ogbeh on many political, literary and business achievements, and his willingness to always provide leadership and share his experience.

President Buhari rejoiced with family members, friends and associates of the political leader, praying that the Almighty God will grant him longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation.

In another development, the president has mourned Ambassador Blessing Akporade Clark, who passed on yesterday at the age of 92.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, described the former Nigerian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations as one of the country’s best and brightest of career diplomats.

According to him: “Every moment of his life, he dedicated to the nation. He was a visionary and an outstanding statesman who left behind indelible impressions on the hearts and minds of people across the nation and in many parts of the world. His loss will be felt near and far.”

The president joined family, friends and the government and people of Delta State in mourning a great Nigerian.

“May his soul rest in peace,” he prayed.