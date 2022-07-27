Latest Headlines
Spring Lake School Graduates Eight
GEP3 Project: 650,265 Girls Enrolled in Qur’anic Schools
ASUU Strike: Lecturers Beg, Borrow in Struggle for Survival
Spring Lake School Graduates Eight
Funmi Ogundare
Spring Lake School, a faith-based school in Lekki, Lagos, recently graduated eight of its first set of intakes.
Speaking at the school’s fifth graduation ceremony in Lagos, the Director, Mrs Judith Usiakpor, reiterated its commitment to moulding children cognitively and psychologically while expressing her gratitude to the pioneer parents who had come this far with them.
Usiakpor is a co-founder of Cool Teachers Nigeria, an online-based community that promotes, empowers, and ensures the rebranding of Nigerian teachers and child care practitioners.
Some of the parents who were present at the programme expressed their excitement about the level of development of their wards and adjudged Spring Lake Schools as one of the best pre-schools currently in Lagos.
A renowned Lagos lawyer and parent, Mrs Zulei Momodu, commended the school’s team for their exemplary turnaround job.