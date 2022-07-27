  • Tuesday, 26th July, 2022

Spring Lake School Graduates Eight

Education | 56 seconds ago

Funmi Ogundare​

Spring Lake School, a faith-based school​ in Lekki, Lagos, recently graduated eight of​ its first set of intakes.

Speaking at the school’s fifth graduation ceremony in Lagos, the Director, Mrs Judith Usiakpor, reiterated its commitment to​ moulding children cognitively and psychologically while expressing her gratitude to the pioneer parents who had come this far with them.

​Usiakpor is a co-founder of Cool Teachers Nigeria, an online-based community​ that promotes, empowers, and ensures the rebranding of Nigerian teachers and child care practitioners.

Some of the parents who were present at the programme expressed their excitement about the level of development of their wards and adjudged Spring Lake Schools as one of the best pre-schools​ currently in Lagos.

A renowned Lagos lawyer and parent, Mrs Zulei Momodu​, commended the school’s team for their exemplary turnaround job.

