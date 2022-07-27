Again, Terrorists Abduct 12 Villagers in Niger Community

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The spate of terrorist attacks continued unabated in some communities in Niger State as no fewer than 12 villagers have been abducted by the gunmen in Shaddadi village in Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

The latest raid took place between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

THISDAY was informed by a source in the local government that the gunmen moved from house to house abducting their victims before taking them to an unknown destination.

According to the source, the terrorists, who were armed with AK-47 rifles, rode on about 50 motorcycles with two on each motorcycle.

It was however gathered that no one was killed during the operation, even as they are yet to get across to the relations of the victims to make any demand for ransom.

The source also stated that some of the terrorists were sighted Wednesday morning going towards Kebbi State.

Asked why the police or soldiers could not repel them, he said there were only 50 soldiers stationed in Mariga, adding that: “How can 50 soldiers face 100 bandits who carry the same type of weapons?”

He also said the local vigilante in the employment of the local government are not equiped to confront the terrorists.

The police is yet to confirm the story though a senior officer in the Niger State Police Command, who craved anonymity, said: “We have heard about the incident; we are still expecting details from the DPO.”