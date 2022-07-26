UPDATE: Buhari Asks Senate to Confirm Ariwoola as Substantive CJN

* Seeks confirmation for 19 nominees as INEC commissioners

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of the acting Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive CJN.

The request was contained in a letter by the president dated 25th July, 2022, and read by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

The letter read: “Pursuant to Section 231(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“While I hope that the submission will be considered in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Ariwoola’s appointment as CJN by President Buhari was sequel to the resignation of former Chief Justice Muhammad Tanko on 27th June, 2022.

Tanko’s resignation was against the backdrop of a protest by 14 aggrieved Justices over issues of welfare.

However, the former CJN, in his resignation letter, cited health grounds as reason for his decision.

In another letter to the Senate on Tuesday, dated 21st July, 2022, President Buhari requested the upper chamber to confirm the nomination of Dr. Suleiman Agha Afikpo as the Commissioner representing the South-east zone at the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

He explained that the request was in accordance with the provision of Section 3(2) of the Hajj Commission Act. Cap. 321, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004.

Buhari Wants Senate to Confirm 19 Nominees as INEC Commissioners

Meanwhile, Buhari has written to the Senate to confirm 19 nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The confirmation request to the upper chamber was contained in a letter dated 25th July, 2022.

The letter was read at plenary by the Senate President.

Buhari, in the letter, said that the request for the confirmation of the nominees was in accordance with the Provisions of Section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He explained that the nomination of five RECs are for renewal, while the other 14 are fresh appointments.

The nominees for confirmation include: Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa – Renewal); Obo O. Effanga (Cross River – Renewal); Alhaji Umar Ibrahim (Taraba – Renewal); Dr. Agboke Mutiu Olaleke (Ogun – Renewal); and Prof. Samuel E. Egwu (Kogi – Renewal).

Others are: Onyeka Pauline Ugochi (Imo); Prof. Muhammad Lawal Bashir (Sokoto); Prof. Ayobami Salami (Oyo); Ambassador Zango Abdussamadu Abdu (Katsina); Mrs. Queen Elizabeth Agwu (Ebonyi); and Dr. Agundu Oliver Tersoo (Benue).

Also to be confirmed are: Yomere Gabriel Oritsemlebi (Delta); Prof. Yahaya Makarfi Ibrahim (Kaduna); Dr. Nura Ali (Kano); Agu Sylvia Uchenna (Enugu); Ahmed Yushau Garki (FCT); Mr. Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi); Prof. Uzochukwu Ikemefuna Chijioke (Anambra); and Mohammed B. Nura (Yobe).