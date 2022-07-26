Nweke: Why I Joined APGA

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in Enugu State, Mr. Frank Nweke, has said that he decided to contest under the party’s platform because of its philosophy of delivering true democracy dividends to the people.

Nweke made this known yesterday during an interview on Solid FM’s Freedom Square programme where he said that APGA is a spin-off from the United Progressive Grand Alliance (UPGA) of the 1950s and 1960s, which had the likes of late Premier of Eastern Region, Dr. Michael Okpara, and other Nigerian leaders who distinguished themselves in positions of leadership.

He stated that although Okpara is the greatest leader that the South-east has produced going by his legacies, he remained one of the most uncelebrated.

He said: “The economy of Eastern Nigeria was among the best in the world when he and others were in charge. They had a clear economic philosophy and recognised that public service was about the people and not themselves.”

Nweke noted that he intended to replicate the leadership qualities, integrity, vision and mission exemplified by the late Okpara if he is elected governor.

He said: “As governor, my administration will invest massively in primary, secondary and technical education. We will pull our youths out of poverty by building industries. We will improve the water situation in the state and invest in road infrastructure.”

He noted that Nigeria is yet to experience true democractic dividends because many of those who hold power do not understand that everything in life rises and falls on leadership.

He explained that Enugu State, under the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), has regressed in the last seven years and that the party can no longer justify its presence and why it should be voted for.

He said: “Enugu is not working as it should. There is endemic poverty and unemployment, criminality and insecurity and bad roads as well as persistent water scarcity.”

He, however, noted that Anambra State, under APGA and former Governor Peter Obi remained worthy example of what the party could do and has done.

“Obi distinguished himself and used his position to serve the people. The party is known to have a track record of successes and encourages the philosophy of shared prosperity, which ensured the best form of security.”