Judges’ Salary: Edo Sets Up Committee to Review Implication of Court Judgement

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has set up a Committee comprising members of the Executive and Judiciary arms of government, to deliberate on the fiscal implications of the Industrial Court judgement reviewing the salaries of Judges and Justices in the country.

The Governor said this during a meeting with the Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Joe Acha, at the Government House in Benin City, the State capital.

According to him, “We have periodic reviews of activities in the State, and that is why I am meeting with the Head of the Judiciary.

One of the issues we have come to talk about is the implication of the recent Industrial Court judgement on the remuneration of Judges.

“We had a conversation, and have decided to set up a small Committee composed of members of the Executive and Judiciary arms of government, to review the implications of the judgement on our budget.”

On his part, Justice Acha said: “The judgement is something we all expected, because Judges are grossly underpaid”.

“Just like His Excellency has said, Edo State is one family. So, we want to see how we can work together to move forward. I believe this is something that can be discussed at the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) level.

“In Edo State, we are one family. Much as there are issues with staff salaries in other States, we believe that Edo State can be a model.”

#upjudicialsalaries

“Sadly, today, some Judges have strokes while in service. Judges are confronted with avoidable trauma, stress and strain while trying to dispense justice, unlike their colleagues in some other countries where conditions for dispensation of justice are just simply good, very comfortable and progressive.” Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, SAM