NIPC Boss Vows to Make Nigeria Top Destination for Global Private Capital

James Emejo in Abuja

The newly appointed Executive Secretary/Chief Executive, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Mrs. Saratu Umar, has promised to actualise the commission’s mandate of positioning the country as a top destination for global private capital.

Umar, who assumed office for fresh five-year tenure over the weekend, was first appointed to head the NIPC in 2014.

She said she still stood by her 2014 vision “to transform NIPC into a gold standard of excellence on the African continent and a world-class investment promotion agency that is comparable to any in the world”.

Speaking during her assumption of office at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, Umar said she was still fully committed to excellence and professionalism, adding that her vision still remained necessary due to the fact that as the gateway to the Nigerian economy for investors, NIPC should be a strong and a role model public institution with a private sector orientation.

She said, “It should be an African industry leader at the forefront of the investment ecosystem, and it should play a central role in our national development, as contemplated by its Act.

“Today, I still stand firm on this vision and I want to stress it with an even stronger voice. I reiterate that NIPC will be a strong public institution, with a private sector orientation that delivers effective and efficient services that exceed the expectations of all stakeholders in the investment ecosystem and indeed, in Nigeria.”

She listed the main pillars of the vision to include, sound corporate governance practices; corporate accountability, and institutional discipline; operational excellence and administrative effectiveness through standardized processes, policies, and systems, among others; risk management framework that supports the internal operations, service delivery, mandate, and functions of NIPC as well as certification by the International Standards Organization [ISO] to attain process maturity and enhance NIPC’s service delivery, reliability, and efficiency.

Others are to achieve robust and effective stakeholder communication and engagement; and structured, systematic, and expanded National Investment Promotion Strategy; deployment of a best-in-class Information Technology system across our functions and processes, and a robust human resource management system that addresses and prioritises staff welfare, training, development, reward system, and motivation.