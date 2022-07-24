Complicity in Turbaning of Bandits’ Leader in Zamfara?

Notes for File

When the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, recently said that security agencies know the location of the bandits wreaking havoc in the state, but has refused to bomb their hideouts, many Nigerians did not understand what he was talking about.

He was vindicated last week when news broke that the Emir of Yandoton Daji, Aliyu Marafa, has made a wanted terrorist, Adamu Yankuzo, who is also known as Ada Aleru, the Sarkin Fulani of the emirate.

The news simply broke the hearts of many Nigerians because in June, the Katsina State Police Command declared the 47-year-old Aleru wanted and placed a bounty of N5 million on him – dead or alive. The suspect is accused of being a notorious leader of groups of bandits terrorising communities in Katsina and Zamfara states.

Days before he was declared wanted by the police, Aleru reportedly led a group of bandits to attack Kadisau village on June 9. The armed men, numbering over 200 and armed with sophisticated weapons, invaded the village on motorbikes. At least 20 villagers were killed with many others left injured during the attack.

Even the Katsina State Police Command spokesman, Gambo Isah, while speaking on last Monday, confirmed that Aleru is still on wanted list in the state. According to him, Aleru is also wanted for the killing of over 100 residents of Kadisau village in Faskari LGA of the state.

What shocked many Nigerians is that turbaning ceremony was attended by the Zamfara State Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Mamman Tsafe; security adviser to the governor, Abubakar Dauran; Tsafe LG Chairman, Aminu Mudi, and representatives of the information commissioner, district heads and other traditional title holders and government officials. Aleru was even sited with a police orderly in a picture of the event that went viral.

This clearly confirms El-Rufai’s outburst that security agencies indeed know some of the terrorist and yet have refused to arrest them or take them out for Nigerians to have peace.

Since the news of Aleru’s coronation broke, Nigerians have not heard that he has been arrested by the police. Would the Inspector General of Police still say that his men don’t know where he is?

What the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba is interested in is the arrest of a singer, Portable, for mere saying that he is in control of one million boys. But bandits who have killed hundreds of Nigerians are being rewarded with chieftancy titles in full public glare.

Security agents have become big jokers who are not ready to tackle the problems head-on.