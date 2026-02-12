NCS Urges NASS, INEC to Implement Real-time Electronic Transmission of Election Results

Stories by Emma Okonji

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the umbrella body for all Information Technology (IT) practitioners in Nigeria has called on the National Assembly (NASS), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and all stakeholders in the IT industry to fully embrace real-time electronic transmission of election results in the forthcoming 2027 general election as a national imperative.

President of NCS, Prof. Muhammad Sirajo Aliyu, who said this in a statement issued by NCS, explained that Nigeria has the talent, technology, and experience to conduct elections that would be transparent, verifiable, and trusted. According to the statement, NCS joins other democratic and civil society organisations to demand the compulsory inclusion of electronic transmission of results in the proposed amendment bill of the Electoral Act, adding that technology must not merely be deployed, but must be trusted, protected, and legally empowered.

“The Nigeria Computer Society unequivocally affirms its full support for the real-time electronic transmission of election results as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda and democratic consolidation. This position aligns with global best practices, Nigeria’s National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, and the proven capacity of indigenous ICT professionals and firms. Technology, when properly governed, enhances transparency, reduces human interference, and strengthens public confidence in electoral outcomes,” Aliyu said in the statement.

Addressing the perceived challenges in election processes, Aliyu said: “We acknowledge concerns often cited against electronic transmission such as uneven network coverage in rural or remote areas, fear of hacking or result manipulation, skills gaps among adhoc staff and officials, and ambiguity in interpretation and implementation, but hybrid transmission architecture real-time where connectivity exists; encrypted store-and-forward with time-stamping where it does not, could be applied. Also, multiple network providers, satellite links, and offline first systems can mitigate coverage risks. Result manipulation can be addressed through end-to-end encryption, digital signatures, device authentication, immutable audit logs, and independent penetration testing. Public verification portals and parallel civil society monitoring will further enhance trust.”