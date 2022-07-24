Buhari, Others Attend Yar’Adua’s Wedding in Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari and other prominent Nigerians yesterday attended the wedding fatiha of Shehu Yar’Adua, son of late former President of Nigeria, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua with Yasir Mammanoor Sheriff in Maiduguri.

The wedding which took place at the Sheriff’s family house situated along Giwa Barracks was attended by minister of aviation Hadi Sirika, Governor Babagana Zulum and his Kebbi State counterpart, Atiku Bagudu as well as Jigawa State governor, Abubakar Badaru.

The bride’s uncle and former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Sheriff, led other dignitaries including the former Bauchi State governor, Adamu Ma’azu; former governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje and former Katsina State governor, Ibrahim Shema.

Others were former Kebbi State governor, Senator Adamu Aliero; former governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda; former SGF, Yayale Ahmed; former governor of Zamfara State, Ahmed Yarima and the CEO of the NNPC, Mele Kyari Kolo, among others.

The Emir of Daura, Umar Farauk Umar, stood as the groom’s father who also accepted the wedding vows on behalf of the groom while the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkemi, stood for the bride.

The wedding vows were received and accepted by both representatives of the bride and groom with the bride price of 24 gold coins.

Others represented were the former governor of Kano State and the NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; representative of the Oba of Benin and representative of the Emir of Gwando were also acknowledged.

Earlier, Governor Zulum attended the wedding of Mahmood Maina’s daughter at 777 Housing Unit. The knot was tied between Ali Ibn Nasir and Fatima Lawan Maina with the sum of N500,000 paid as the bride price.